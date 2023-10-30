Navigation
It's About Time For Best of Houston® 2023

October 30, 2023 4:00AM

This year's curated picks for Best Ofs start this Wednesday and run through November
This year's curated picks for Best Ofs start this Wednesday and run through November Art by Sarah Wood


The Houston Press annual curated list highlighting many of the things we like most about the Bayou City begins this Wednesday with Best Of Houston® 2023 and runs through November.

Not a popularity contest, as always our list is a carefully curated one of people who know the Houston area and what it has to offer.

We'll let you know who has the best burgers, pizza and sports bar. We venture over to Galveston for a tip there if you should make a day-trip. We'll guide you to where you should take your computer when a brief glitch becomes extended down time. The music of Houston is highlights as well, from classical to rock and the venues that bring it all to you.

Most of all we want to celebrate the continuing recovery of our resilient area following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic years.

This is a list you can return to over and over again — which, of course we hope you do — as you go out and about in this great city. There's some old favorites in this year's picks as well as some new and exciting places that we urge you to try.
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
