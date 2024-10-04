Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2024

Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Bike Shop

October 4, 2024 4:00AM

Bike Lane has a LOT of bikes.
Bike Lane has a LOT of bikes. Photo by Jeff Balke
Best Bike Shop: Bike Lane

If you've ever seen a Go See Ken bumper sticker on a car in Houston and wondered who the hell Ken was and what the sticker was advertising, look no further than Bike Lane, one of the city's go-to places for all things cycling. Apparently, beginning in 2015, cycling enthusiasts began to visit the big strip center bike shop in The Woodlands after being told to "go see Ken" the shop's manager. Nearly a decade and many decals later, Bike Lane is still going strong (and so is Ken).

The sizable showroom boasts a large number of well recognized bike brands, both of the regular and e-variety, as well as accessories galore and the expertise of seasoned cyclists. They also have a repair shop for handling assembly, repair and upgrades. Whether you are an avid rider or a parent trying to get your kid their first bike, you really should go see Ken.

17937 I-45 (Shenandoah)
936-321-0200
bikelanehouston.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending News

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation