Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Bike Shop

Best Bike Shop: Bike Lane
If you've ever seen a Go See Ken bumper sticker on a car in Houston and wondered who the hell Ken was and what the sticker was advertising, look no further than Bike Lane, one of the city's go-to places for all things cycling. Apparently, beginning in 2015, cycling enthusiasts began to visit the big strip center bike shop in The Woodlands after being told to "go see Ken" the shop's manager. Nearly a decade and many decals later, Bike Lane is still going strong (and so is Ken).
The sizable showroom boasts a large number of well recognized bike brands, both of the regular and e-variety, as well as accessories galore and the expertise of seasoned cyclists. They also have a repair shop for handling assembly, repair and upgrades. Whether you are an avid rider or a parent trying to get your kid their first bike, you really should go see Ken.
17937 I-45 (Shenandoah)
936-321-0200
bikelanehouston.com