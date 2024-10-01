Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Dog Park

Not all great dog parks are massive expanses with man-made lakes and dog-made mud holes. Some are quaint, established spaces inside otherwise normal city parks. Such is Waldemer Park's Nela Thomas Brown Dog Park (simply referred to as Waldemer Dog Park by most). Just a block off Kirkwood and Briar Forest, Waldemer is a tidy little park with a walking trail and a kids play area. But the dog park is the highlight.An adorable space for both large and small pups, it is one of the more well kept dog parks you'll find with lovely trees providing ample shade and benches for pet lovers. There is a watering station for dogs and their humans and on the large dog size, a covered pavilion with bench seating. Well-manicured and fun.