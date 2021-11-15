Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Politicians

Beto O'Rourke Announces to No One's Surprise That He's Running For Texas Governor

November 15, 2021 9:15AM

Beto O'Rourke makes it official.
Beto O'Rourke makes it official. Screenshot

To absolutely no one's surprise, El Paso Democrat Beto O'Rourke announced Monday that he is running for Texas governor — a statement immediately greeted with end-of-days warnings among Republican politicos.

O'Rourke's message: that the elected leaders in Texas haven't done right by the people living in the state, that they've stopped listening and aren't taking care of them.

"This past February when the electricity grid failed and millions of our fellow Texans were without power which meant that the lights wouldn't turn on, the heat wouldn't run and pretty soon their pipes froze and the water stopped flowing, they were abandoned by those who are elected to serve and to look out for them,: he says at the beginning of a video released with his announcement. In return, Republicans warned that electing the former U.S. representative would be akin to electing President Joe Biden (complete with gif that accomplished the facial transformation) as Texas governor. O'Rourke narrowly lost to incumbent Ted Cruz when he ran for U.S. Senate in 2018.

They said that if O'Rourke was elected governor police would be defunded, work on the wall would cease and there would be an undermining of the state's energy industry.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


A statement from Texans For Greg Abbott said that labeled Biden as having a "radical liberal agenda" and one, they said, that would be adopted by O'Rourke.

An early November poll by the University of Texas and Texas Tribune showed that Abbott was leading O'Rourke by 9 percentage points in a direct contest between the two.

In recent months Abbott — who has several primary challengers for hs position — has been working hard to establish and underline his conservative bonafides as he has led the way for the state to impose the most restrictive abortion law and one of the most restrictive voting bills in the country. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Contact: Margaret Downing

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation