Beto O'Rourke Announces to No One's Surprise That He's Running For Texas Governor

To absolutely no one's surprise, El Paso Democrat Beto O'Rourke announced Monday that he is running for Texas governor — a statement immediately greeted with end-of-days warnings among Republican politicos.
O'Rourke's message: that the elected leaders in Texas haven't done right by the people living in the state, that they've stopped listening and aren't taking care of them.
"This past February when the electricity grid failed and millions of our fellow Texans were without power which meant that the lights wouldn't turn on, the heat wouldn't run and pretty soon their pipes froze and the water stopped flowing, they were abandoned by those who are elected to serve and to look out for them,: he says at the beginning of a video released with his announcement.
In return, Republicans warned that electing the former U.S. representative would be akin to electing President Joe Biden (complete with gif that accomplished the facial transformation) as Texas governor. O'Rourke narrowly lost to incumbent Ted Cruz when he ran for U.S. Senate in 2018.
I’m running for governor.— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 15, 2021
Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas. A Texas big enough for all of us.
Join us: https://t.co/eMY5wwf6an pic.twitter.com/yrG1WOkpqk
They said that if O'Rourke was elected governor police would be defunded, work on the wall would cease and there would be an undermining of the state's energy industry.
A statement from Texans For Greg Abbott said that labeled Biden as having a "radical liberal agenda" and one, they said, that would be adopted by O'Rourke.
An early November poll by the University of Texas and Texas Tribune showed that Abbott was leading O'Rourke by 9 percentage points in a direct contest between the two.
In recent months Abbott — who has several primary challengers for hs position — has been working hard to establish and underline his conservative bonafides as he has led the way for the state to impose the most restrictive abortion law and one of the most restrictive voting bills in the country.