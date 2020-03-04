 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Joe Biden's trip to Texas paid off big time
Joe Biden's trip to Texas paid off big time
Photo by Jack Gorman

Biden Takes Texas in Super Tuesday Democratic Primaries

Margaret Downing | March 4, 2020 | 7:30am
AA

Super Tuesday in Texas turned out to be a good day for Joe Biden. In day-of voting he pulled ahead of Bernie Sanders to take the lead in the Democratic primary here and the battle for its 110 party delegates. He also won Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Tennessee and Virginia.

But Sanders was far from down for the count, winning the big one with his lead in California and capturing the largest number of its 415 delegates. He also won his home state of Vermont, Colorado and Utah.

Mike Bloomberg, despite sinking millions into promoting his campaign in Texas, finished third in several races and trailing Elizabeth Warren in others.

Clearly it is now a two way contest for the Democratic nomination. Two older white men vying for the chance to topple the other older white man Trump, who, of course, won all his Republican primaries on Tuesday. And who continues to tweet his support of Sanders — just as clearly the candidate he thinks he can more easily beat in November.

There are still a lot of primaries to go — some winner take all, others apportioning their delegates. Next up: the six-state March 10 primaries in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.

For complete Texas election results go to the Texas Secretary of State's website

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

