Weekend Weather: Big Changes in Store

You have one of these strange contraptions in your home? Might want to crank it up this weekend.

The old adage if you don't like the weather in Texas, just wait, will be readily apparent this weekend. This week has brought stifling heat and humidity to the Texas Gulf Coast as we await a pair of approaching cold fronts that will change the weather pretty dramatically by Friday.

Tuesday and Wednesday brought near record heat to Houston with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s. It felt more like summer than fall for much of the region. Wednesday night, however, a weak cool front will move through and bring slightly lower temperatures for Thursday. There should be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around Thursday as highs only reach the lower 70s.