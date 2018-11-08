Weekend Weather: Big Changes in Store

The old adage if you don't like the weather in Texas, just wait, will be readily apparent this weekend. This week has brought stifling heat and humidity to the Texas Gulf Coast as we await a pair of approaching cold fronts that will change the weather pretty dramatically by Friday.
Tuesday and Wednesday brought near record heat to Houston with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s. It felt more like summer than fall for much of the region. Wednesday night, however, a weak cool front will move through and bring slightly lower temperatures for Thursday. There should be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around Thursday as highs only reach the lower 70s.
But the real action comes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning as a very sturdy cold front — the strongest this fall — will move through. Along the frontal boundary, we could see some strong storms with wind and even some hail. It won't last long and we don't expect to see more than a couple inches of rain in most places.
By early Friday, the storm should be off the coast and we'll be set for a rather cloudy and chilly day with highs not getting out of the 50s. While the cool weather will hang around for the weekend and well into next week, unfortunately, so will the clouds. Overnight lows Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s for most of the area and highs will only rebound into the 50s to maybe 60 degrees.
And on Sunday, our rain chances tick up a bit to around 30 to 40 percent with continued gray skies and cold weather. If you have a fireplace, this might be a good weekend to light 'er up. We don't get a ton of opportunities after all.
Looking ahead about two weeks out to Thanksgiving, there appears to be a fairly good chance at lovely cool weather for Turkey Day and the impending onslaught of Black Friday. But, that's still a long way out. For this weekend, get our your jackets and bring an umbrella.
