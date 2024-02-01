Rockets Hit Wins Mark at Season Midpoint

click to enlarge Jalen Green appears to finally have turned a corner. Photo by Sean Thomas

There is no denying it has been an exciting year for the Rockets. After three miserable losing seasons, they finally seem to have taken the leap to respectability. Sure, that leap has come with growing pains. They still have very young players on this team and are trying to implement coach Ime Udoka's system. But, there is a lot to be happy about.Just this past week, we've seen some new wrinkles from the team as well as both great wins (Lakers) and painful losses (Brooklyn). It comes with the growing pains they were expecting, but it might be coming together faster than anyone thought. Here are a few observations from the last week.With a handful of injuries, rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore have finally seen meaningful minutes on the floor for the Rockets including the first starts of their career. Thompson has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly handling the ball, but the dynamic nature of Whitmore has drawn superlatives from around the league. He scored 12 straight on a series of dunks and threes in the first quarter against the Lakers. Over his last five games, he's averaged 16 points and nearly seven rebounds while shooting 38 percent from three.His athleticism remains off the charts — he repeatedly turned down invitations to the slam dunk competition saying he wanted to earn it with good play on the floor — but it has been his good shooting and chemistry with the rest of the squad that has been impressive. It is becoming apparent that he was the absolute steal of the draft.A lot has been made by fans this season about Green's lack of scoring and, at times, seeming confusion on the floor. It has led to fourth quarter benchings by Udoka, but, in fairness, he has done that at one point or another to pretty much every player as part of his strict rules of accountability. Perhaps more than any other player, Green has had needed time to adapt to a new style of offense, one that comes with him having the ball in his hands less and demanding more movement off the ball rather than the ISO game which suited him his first few years in the league.It appears he has figured things out. He has posted three straight double-doubles for the first time in his young career and set a high mark for himself in rebounds with 12 against the Lakers. He is averaging 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last five games eclipsing 30 points twice (and 29 in another). He is still struggling a bit from beyond the arc, but he is scoring at a much more efficient rate over the past month compared to earlier in the season. Any improvement from Green is a huge plus for the team. If he becomes one of their best scorers again, it will make beating the Rockets all the more difficult.The Rockets have already reached their win total for ALL of last season, 22, in just 46 games. At this point, it would be a surprise if they didn't win at least 35 and have an outside shot at 40, a remarkable improvement. Even increasing their win total by 10 games would be an achievement, 15 or more would vindicate the hiring of Udoka and set them on a path for the postseason by next year.