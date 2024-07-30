Astros Deal Three Prospects to Blue Jays for Starter

As the Astros were losing 5-2 to the Pirates on Monday night, a rage was circulating on social media among Astros fans. It wasn't the blown hold by Ryan Pressly in the eighth or the just plain blown inning by Josh Hader in the ninth that did it, though it certainly didn't help. The anger was instead directed at reports GM Dana Brown had made a trade, something fans have been clamoring for as the trade deadline inches closer. Just not this trade.



The Blue Jays have traded left-handed starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to the Astros in return for pitcher Jake Bloss, outfielder Joey Loperfido and minor league infielder Will Wagner. Bloss, who was scratched from his scheduled start early Monday was the team's ninth ranked prospect. Wagner, the son of former Astros closer Billy Wagner, was 13th.



It was Loperfido that sent many fans racing for their keyboards in frustration. The rookie has had a very solid season minus some of his expected power, and he has been particularly solid defensively.



The Astros desperately needed help in their injury-ravaged starting rotation even with news that Justin Verlander and Luis Garcia were both making progress toward their eventual returns. Kikuchi, 33, started the season well, but has struggled in his last eight games with an ERA north of seven. He is one of baseball's best starters in terms of strikeouts per nine innings and has the kind of stuff the Astros love to mold.



Still, he is in the last year of his deal and an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Three of the Astros top 15 prospects is a lot to give up for a two-month rental, particularly a guy who is likely no better than a fourth starter on this squad. Making matters worse, former GM James Click is now in Toronto.



If you wanted to make an argument in favor, it would be that the Astros are trying to go all-in this season for another potentially deep playoff run. Kikuchi certainly aids that effort more directly than any of the players dealt, including Loperfido. Bloss never projected to be more than a third or fourth starter and Wagner, as a second baseman, faced long odds of ever reaching the major league level with this franchise.



It just felt like a reach considering the lack of control over their new lefty and the haul the Astros had to give up to get him. And while there's still about 18 hours left in the trade deadline (as this is being written), it would take quite a move to make up for this one in the eyes of fans.