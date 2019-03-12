Rockets Losing Leads Isn't Hurting Them Yet

Eric Gordon has come out of his nearly season-long shooting slump at the right time.

As the NBA season progresses and gets deep into the late winter doldrums, it is understandable when good teams get a bit complacent. The Golden State Warriors, who visit Toyota Center on Wednesday, are in the midst of a tough stretch after a recent double-digit loss to the awful Suns.

For the Rockets, they continue to win games — nine in a row with their 118-106 win over Charlotte Monday night — but they also flirt with disaster. Up 29 at one point against the Hornets, Charlotte closed to within 10 in the fourth quarter. A bad fourth quarter against the Mavs nearly cost them a game against a mediocre Dallas team.

That doesn't even count lost leads to good teams like Boston and Toronto. First half leads have had a way of evaporating in Rockets games.