Why Does Bovada Hate Deshaun Watson?

The Texans begin training camp in the next 24 hours, and thus will officially begin the Deshaun Watson Hype Train for 2018. No NFL player is averaging more magazine covers and television segments per 2017 start than the Houston Texans' franchise quarterback. He is the future of this franchise, and a noteworthy part of the future of the league, as well.

However, one segment of the football tapestry that appears to be a little more "bear" than "bull" over Watson's 2018 prospects is the wagering website Bovada. Each season at about this time, Bovada will put out odds whereby bettors can try to pick which quarterback will lead the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and interceptions. (Also, they have rushing leaders and receiving leaders wagers available.)

After a truncated rookie season that saw Watson throw for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns in just six starts (seven games overall), you would think mere mathematical extrapolation would put Watson near the leaders with the shortest odds in the first two categories. Oddly, that is not the case. First, here the odds on the player to lead the NFL in passing yards in 2018: