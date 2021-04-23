 
Support Us

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Sean Pendergast |

Hardin and Buzbee Continue Public Squabble Over Disclosure of Accuser Names

Sean Pendergast | April 23, 2021 | 4:00am
Rusty Hardin (picture, left) and Tony Buzbee continued their war of words over accuser names inD shaun Watson civil cases.EXPAND
Rusty Hardin (picture, left) and Tony Buzbee continued their war of words over accuser names inD shaun Watson civil cases.
Screen grab from YouTube
AA
^
Keep Houston Press Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free.

Support Us

On Thursday afternoon, we had our latest court proceedings in the ongoing saga of Deshaun Watson facing off with 22 civil lawsuit plaintiffs, all females with various job titles and certifications within the massage therapy industry. While, on paper, there was "nothing of substance" really occurring (Rusty Hardin's exact words, more on that in a minute), this was a pretty significant day, for a few reasons.

Let's do a quick synopsis of what happened on Thursday in the 113th State District Court:

First, this was the first time the two super-attorneys have been together, in person, since the lawsuits were filed
The last time there was a hearing, Hardin showed up in person, and Buzbee showed up on Zoom, much to the surprise of Hardin. This time around, both attorneys were there in person, and for a hearing where "nothing of substance" occurred (again, Hardin's words), there was enough feistiness between the two attorneys, over relatively trivial matters, that it made you wonder what an actual trial might look like. Whoa mama!

Also, Buzbee brought along some guests
In addition to Buzbee and Hardin sharing a courtroom for the first time in this ongoing saga, Buzbee brought along a half dozen of the plaintiffs in person, including Ashley Solis ("Jane Doe" Number 1), and several more joined over Zoom. These women wanted to show their faces in the courtroom as a show of defiance against Hardin's (and in effect, Watson's) contention that all of the 22 plaintiffs are lying about the nature of their encounters with Watson.

So what exactly was the main issue on Thursday?
The ability of the defense to nail down the identities of the 22 plaintiffs has apparently still been an issue. The NAMES have all been disclosed in refillings of all 22 suits. However, there are still four women whose names are common enough that it's tough to discern exactly WHO they are. Therefore, Hardin was asking for a hearing next week in which Buzbee gives the defense social security and driver's license information for the plaintiffs, so they can credibly nail down who they all are. Buzbee protested vehemently against providing that information, and ultimately Judge Collier set a deadline of two weeks from yesterday for both  sides to figure out a solution to the problem. For his part, Hardin expressed great frustration over the glacial pace at which Buzbee's team has moved in identifying the plaintiffs so that the defense can put forth their responses and formulate a strategy to defend Watson. Hardin says as much toward the end of this video:

All of this resulted in one very eye opening football realization
The odds of a trade involving Deshaun Watson have been falling off a cliff for the last month, so ultimately when next Thursday rolls around, the NFL Draft begins, and at the end of the night Watson is still a Texan, I won't be surprised. However, the setting of May 7 as the deadline for resolution on accuser identity issues is an actual date-driven, sobering reminder that this thing is set to drag on beyond April 29, and probably into the summer months in some fashion. A Watson trade that can help the Texans in 2021 is on life support, and the slow pace that this legal battle is moving is essentially the pulling of the plug. A week from today, if Watson is still a Texan, the franchise's efforts to rebuild are officially delayed by a full year.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.

Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.

 
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts afternoon drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the post game show for the Houston Texans.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.