Calls for Superintendent Miles' Resignation Over Alleged Charter School Money Transfers

Houston's Community Voice for Public Education is calling for a federal investigation into Houston ISD Mike Miles' operation of his Third Future Schools charter operation, following a report from Spectrum News alleging he has spent millions of dollars in Texas taxpayer money to prop up his charter school operation in Colorado.
The report by reporter Brett Shipp questions what it says has been Miles' movement of money across state lines from charter schools in Texas to those in Colorado. It includes copies of two checks of more than $1 million each from the Odessa charter school to Third Future Schools in Aurora, Colorado.Former HISD teacher and CVPE cofounder Ruth Kravetz called the report a "bombshell investigation."
“Greg Abbott opened the door to this type of fraud by installing an unelected board of managers and putting Mike Miles in charge of our schools. We’ve warned for years that laundering taxpayer dollars and giving it to private schools was part of their plan, and now we have the receipts to prove it. This scheme goes beyond bad policy or governance, it’s corruption and we’re calling for a federal investigation into this scheme along with the immediate resignation of Miles. Houston deserves a public education system run by competent, democratically elected representatives who share our values and are in it for the right reasons. We won’t stop fighting until that happens," Kravetz said in a public statement.
In addition, Houston Federation of Teachers President Jackie Anderson also issued a statement calling for Miles' resignation.
“Just days after learning that Mike Miles is laying off hundreds of custodians, librarians and removing popular principals from our schools, we are now learning that he’s treating our public school system as his own personal piggy bank,” said Jackie Anderson. “The diversion of Texas public funds to shore up his private charter school company in Colorado is an outrageous betrayal of trust and requires a federal criminal investigation. The corruption of this deal stretches beyond just Mike Miles - the board of managers is also complicit in this shadowy scheme by failing to provide oversight and transparency. Greg Abbott’s takeover of our schools has failed. Teachers, students and their families deserve better and in response we are demanding the immediate resignation of Mike Miles and the immediate exit of the TEA from HISD.”
We reached out to Miles through the HISD press office and will update this story if we receive a response.
Following his tenure as the Dallas ISD superintendent, Miles' charter company opened three charter schools in Colorado, one of which had to close because of financial difficulties. When he extended his charter to Texas, it had to be registered separately as Third Future - Texas under Texas regulations.
Third Future has Texas schools in Odessa, Beaumont, Midland, Austin and Jasper as part of the ISDs there. All are part of the local public school districts. Miles has consistently denied any intention to set up charter schools in Houston.
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis chimed in with a statement of his own in reaction to the Spectrum News report.
“I’m shocked by what I saw in one news report regarding allegations concerning state-imposed HISD Superintendent Mike Miles. This also calls into question every dollar he has spent as superintendent. While teacher benefits are being slashed, libraries are being closed, and support staff are being let go, HISD parents and taxpayers deserve a robust and timely investigation to ensure that tax dollars are being used appropriately and ethically. This is especially true at a time when the district is under the direct control of the State and not accountable to a locally elected board.”
According to its website, Spectrum News is the brand for a slate of cable news television channels owned by Charter Communications through its acquisition of Time Warner Cable.
