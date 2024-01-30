Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Health

Oral Arguments Begin in Efforts To Overturn Ban on Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

January 30, 2024 11:37AM

Senate Bill 14 went into effect last year, blocking access to gender-affirming care for transgender minors and threatening the ability for health care providers to practice.
Senate Bill 14 went into effect last year, blocking access to gender-affirming care for transgender minors and threatening the ability for health care providers to practice. Photo by Liz
The Supreme Court of Texas will hear oral arguments on Tuesday in a case challenging a law that went into effect last September that prohibits transgender children and adolescents from receiving gender-affirming care.

Senate Bill 14 bans access to treatments, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy, for transgender youth. It also penalizes healthcare professionals, requiring the Texas Medical Association to revoke the licenses of physicians administering this care to patients under 18.

Five Texas families sued the state and several Texas agencies last year, arguing the law put their children’s health and access to needed medical treatment at risk. Two LGBTQ+ groups — PFLAG and GLMA — and three medical providers joined in on the lawsuit.

Travis County Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel granted a temporary injunction to block the law from going into effect in August. The state appealed Cantú Hexsel's ruling, deeming it “unconstitutional.” The Texas Supreme Court refused to grant an emergency request for temporary relief, allowing the ban to become state law.

The plaintiffs are being represented by Lamba Legal, the Transgender Law Center, the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Texas and two Texas-based law firms. Attorneys are asking for the Supreme Court of Texas to overturn the ban.

This story will be updated as needed.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation