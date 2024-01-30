Oral Arguments Begin in Efforts To Overturn Ban on Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

The Supreme Court of Texas will hear oral arguments on Tuesday in a case challenging a law that went into effect last September that prohibits transgender children and adolescents from receiving gender-affirming care.



Senate Bill 14 bans access to treatments, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy, for transgender youth. It also penalizes healthcare professionals, requiring the Texas Medical Association to revoke the licenses of physicians administering this care to patients under 18.



Five Texas families sued the state and several Texas agencies last year, arguing the law put their children’s health and access to needed medical treatment at risk. Two LGBTQ+ groups — PFLAG and GLMA — and three medical providers joined in on the lawsuit.



Travis County Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel granted a temporary injunction to block the law from going into effect in August. The state appealed Cantú Hexsel's ruling, deeming it “unconstitutional.” The Texas Supreme Court refused to grant an emergency request for temporary relief, allowing the ban to become state law.



The plaintiffs are being represented by Lamba Legal, the Transgender Law Center, the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Texas and two Texas-based law firms. Attorneys are asking for the Supreme Court of Texas to overturn the ban.



This story will be updated as needed.