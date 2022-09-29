Four Houston Texans TikTok Challenge Recommendations

I mean, when I am having to read about the FDA issuing warnings to citizens who are going on TikTok and filming themselves marinating and cooking (and subsequently eating, I presume) chicken breasts covered in Nyquil, that's kind of a problem. In case you haven't seen this, here are the details:
"One social media trend relying on peer pressure is online video clips of people misusing nonprescription medications and encouraging viewers to do so too," the FDA wrote. "These video challenges, which often target youths, can harm people — and even cause death."
The trend challenges people to cook chicken in NyQuil or similar over-the-counter cough and cold medications, according to the FDA. But, boiling certain medications can be harmful to breathe, let alone eat, the agency warned.
Honestly, the FDA can try as they may, but I've sort of accepted the fact that the thirst for viral fame is going to trump the heeding of warnings. In short, there will always be dumb asses. Along those lines, the Houston Texans have been making a concerted marketing effort to appeal to a younger, hipper audience this offseason.
Thus, if the Texans want to tap into the heart of viral social media, why not lean into this whole "TikTok challenge" thing, and come up with a few Texans themed challenges for the kids to inflict harm on themselves? BRILLIANT! I am an idea guy, so here are a few suggestions. Thank me later, Texans.
THE ROSENCOPTER CHALLENGE
Back in October 2008, the Texans were on the verge of a blowout win over the Colts, which was a big deal back then, with Peyton Manning at the controls for the Colts. However, they coughed up a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter (a tradition like no other!), and the loss will always be remembered for QB Sage Rosenfels lunging for extra yards and being launched into a helicopter form and fumbling. For this challenge, kids, launch yourself helicopter-style off any ledge and try to hang onto a football as you hit the ground. What could go wrong?
THE O’BRIEN CHALLENGE
Back in 2019, as the Texans were headed to the locker room trailing the Broncos by a jillion points at home, then head coach Bill O'Brien got into a curse laden shouting match (captured above) with a random fan. For the O'Brien Challenge, find a random stranger, and just drop a barrage of f-bombs on them. Hope you don't get punched! Or, even better, for viral purposes, hope you DO get punched!
THE NINJA CHALLENGE
Former Texans DE Antonio Smith was (and presumably still IS) an easy going country dude... unless former offensive lineman Richie Incognito was somewhere in his orbit. Then, Smith would turn into a psychotic lunatic! In one particular incident, Smith ripped Incognito's own helmet from his head and began swinging it at Incognito's bare head. So, for this challenge, coined the Ninja Challenge for Smith's "Ninja" nickname, you'll need to ask up to random strangers, remove their headgear (presumably a ball cap of some sort), and swing it at his or her face. Good luck!
THE CUSHING CHALLENGE
Everyone in Houston loves Brian Cushing, right? Even though his career probably didn't play out the way we'd all hoped, thanks to multiple knee injuries, we love his energy, and let's be honest — he is SO insane, that I am fearful he would kill me with his bare hands, if he found out I DIDN'T like his energy. One of the most fanout Cushing moments came when eh head-butted a Cleveland Browns player back in 2011. One catch — Cushing wasn't wearing a helmet, and the Browns player WAS. Cushing's head was split open and gushing blood. So, in the Cushing Challenge, we ask that you slam your bare forehead into a hard surface until it bleeds, then look at the camera and smile as your crimson mask cascades down your face. Enjoy!
