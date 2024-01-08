Severe Weather Likely To Affect National College Football Championship Goers' Commutes [UPDATED]

Update: 2:45 p.m.
With a tornado watch in effect for parts of Harris County, delays increased at Bush and Hobby, with 389 and 191 reported, respectively. According to FlightAware, there were 67 cancellations at Bush and four at Hobby as of Monday afternoon.
Power outages for CenterPoint energy customers had risen slightly, with 354 active outages affecting nearly 18,000 customers, as indicated by the utilities company's live outage tracker.
Those living northeast of Conroe in Central San Jacinto County and Southwestern Polk County were under a tornado warning after one was located near Lake Livingston State Park, moving northeast at 50 mph.
The National Weather Service of League City warned residents to seek shelter and be aware of flying debris that could cause damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.
The warning expired at 2:45 p.m.
Update 1:46 p.m. Houston, Huntsville, Conroe and Texas City have been put under a tornado watch by the National Weather Service. This includes parts of Harris County, Fort Bend County and Galveston County.
The watch which indicates weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes will be in effect until Monday at 9 p.m. Scattered hail up to two inches could be possible in these areas and winds could pick up to 70 mph.
A spokesman for HISD issued this statement: "We closely monitor weather events through Risk Management – Safety and Emergency Management and Business Operations. The safety of students and staff is our top priority.
"Although a decision to close the district and campuses hasn't been made today, various departments provide information for potential closure consideration. We'll keep you updated if ongoing monitoring affects the decision."
Original Story
Those flocking to downtown Houston late Monday morning to kick off tailgating festivities for the College Football National Championship may want to redirect their celebrations to one of the local sports bars as the potential for severe weather could persist throughout the day.
According to Matt Lanza, meteorologist with Space City Weather, two clusters of storms are expected to blow through the area. The first string will roll in during the afternoon hours and is the one that brings the most significant chance for rough conditions.
“By the time it gets to early, mid-afternoon, we’ll have to pay attention. If we get any thunderstorms, they could quickly become severe,” Lanza said. “Storms are moving pretty quickly, so you aren’t going to have a lot of notice. Once things happen, they're going to happen pretty quickly.”
The second round of storms is expected after a cold front comes through right before the game starts at 6:30 p.m. Within the hour, temperatures could drop from 70 to 55 degrees. This sudden cooler weather could feel extra brisk, with winds gusting up to 45 mph.
Lanza said Monday is one of those “conditional” days where a couple of elements need to come together for severe weather to occur. Monday’s forecast indicates the possibility of an isolated tornado and hail in the region.
The chance for conditions to worsen may decrease if early morning cloud cover and light showers continue. However, if clouds move through and temperatures get into the 70s, the severity of the weather expected in the afternoon and evening is likely to increase.
The National Weather Service that serves Houston and Galveston put Livingston, Galveston and Houston under an enhanced risk of severe weather.
Monday’s storms are expected to taper off into the evening around 8 to 9 p.m., with the chance for redevelopment of isolated thunderstorms and showers to occur closer to the coast into the early morning hours of Tuesday.
A wind advisory NWS Houston implemented Monday morning will last through 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lanza said it is important for those heading down to NRG Park to attend the game or going about their routine commutes to have weather alerts on their phone to be aware if there are any tornado watches or warnings issued.
The City of Houston has alerted the public that NRG Park has contingency plans that could be activated if weather conditions worsen and attendees need to be moved indoors during an extreme weather event.
To stay informed and receive timely updates, text “CFPHouston” to 888777 for College Football Playoff (CFP) alerts.
Update 10:30 a.m.:
FlightAware, a live flight status tracker operated by the private company Collins Aerospace, reported 82 delays at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and 133 at William P. Hobby Airport Monday morning, with light showers and heavy winds affecting nearby areas.
According to FlightAware, there were 44 cancellations at Bush, with only two at Hobby.
Despite the rough early morning conditions, CenterPoint Energy's live outage tracker detected only 120 active power outages.
This story will be updated throughout the day as needed.