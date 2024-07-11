Navigation
Where Are We Now With Beryl and Where is CenterPoint

July 11, 2024

Things haven't quite cleared up for the Houston area. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

Houston area residents without power hoping electricity would come back into their lives had to be disappointed to receive a Wednesday message from CenterPoint Energy telling them that efforts to restore service to them would have to wait until after debris clearance. And then CenterPoint thanked them for their patience.

Others got their service back, marked in many cases by the sudden quiet as generators, many of them recently purchased, shut down.

Anyone looking at CenterPoint’s Outage Tracker would have had to notice that it seemed stuck for several hours on a day where the goal was to get down to only a million customers without service. By 6 p.m. there were still 1,246,489 customers without service. At Tuesday's press conference the goal was supposed to be met by 5 p.m.

The new map showing locations where service was going on didn’t seem to be working quite as described either.

Hurricane Beryl clearly brought unexpected complications to the Houston area. Houston ISD announced Wednesday that it was throwing in the towel on having any summer school classes this week. Its statement:

"HISD hopes all our students, staff, and families are safe and well. Due to the effects of Hurricane Beryl, all summer school classes and activities are canceled Thursday, July 11, 2024, and Friday, July 12, 2024. Summer school students will not make up the days missed due to the storm. Summer school will end on July 19, 2024, as planned. All HISD Summer Meal sites are also closed on Thursday July 11 and Friday July 12."

The airports got going again, but the widespread lack of power meant many doctor’s appointments scheduled for the week were canceled by the offices. In certain areas of Houston and Sugar Land, boil water notices were issued.

Weather predictions say there's a good possibility of rain Thursday and Friday. Whether that will cool things down or muck things up and cause further delays is anyone's guess. 
Margaret Downing
