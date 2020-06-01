City of Houston Facilities in Downtown Closing Early Tuesday As a Result of the George Floyd March

A scene from Friday's march with another one planned for Tuesday.

The Mayor's Office has just announced that all City of Houston facilities in Downtown Houston are scheduled for early closure Tuesday in preparation for the march honoring George Floyd and his family.

The march will start at 3 p.m. from Discovery Green and will go to City Hall. It is not a city-sponsored event but was organized by Trae the Truth and Bun B, civic activists and musicians.

The closure schedule:

Municipal Courts – scheduled for closure at noon

HPD 1200 Travis – scheduled for closure at noon

HPW 611 Walker - scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

Central Library/Julia B. Ideson Building – scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

City Hall – scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

City Hall Annex – scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.

Houston Permitting Center - scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.