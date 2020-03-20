Friday's Coronavirus News in the Houston Area

On a day when more stores (Kohls for instance) announced they were temporarily closing and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases Texas stood at 325 and 5 deaths, one of the four city-county publicly-operated free drive thru centers in Harris County was due to open Friday.

As Mayor Sylvester Turner detailed in a Thursday press conference otherwise dominated by millennials urging their peers to take the virus seriously since as it turns out, they are not immune to it, the first people tested at Butler Stadium will be health care workers and first responders.

Turner said despite receiving some supplies that are enabling them to start operations at one of four test centers, Houston, like the rest of the country, lacks the necessary materials to ramp up these testing efforts by any huge amount yet. He has scheduled another press conference at noon today to further discuss the testing sites.

As some other universities have chosen to do, the University of Houston will be offering Spring 2020 courses remotely. The Spring commencement will be postponed to late summer or early fall. And all events sponsored by the university are canceled.

The Metropolitan Organization applauded Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo for suspending all evictions through the end of March and called for a state-wide moratorium on evictions during this time.

The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston has cancelled the rest of its 125th Anniversary Season as well at the 25th Annual Grand Kids Festival that had been set for April 4. All events scheduled by outside organizations at The Grand have also been cancelled.