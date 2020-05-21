Mayor Turner Decides to Keep City Pools and Splash Pads Closed

Apparently unconvinced that there would be any way to ensure social distancing and public safety from COVID-19 at the city's public swimming pools, Mayor Turner announced Thursday that they and all splashpads would remain closed until further notice.

In a press release form the mayor's office it stated:

"We are keeping swimming pools and splashpads closed to help protect our community's health and safety. COVID-19 has not disappeared, and we must work together to save lives," Mayor Turner said. "As people visit parks and enjoy the outdoors, I encourage everyone to maintain social distance, wear face coverings, and wash their hands. If you are sick or part of the vulnerable population with chronic health conditions, please stay home and stay safe."



The city also announced that as of June 1, certain recreational areas will open — with public safety restrictions — including:

The golf courses and driving ranges at Memorial Park, Sharpstown, and Melrose

Tennis Centers (Lee LeClear, Homer Ford at MacGregor Park, Memorial Park)

Five Disc golf facilities

The Croquet court at Memorial Park

When visiting city parks visitors should follow CDC guidleines which means carrying hand sanitizer or washing your hands, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing and stay home if feeling ill.