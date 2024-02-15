Texans QB C.J. Stroud Among Leading MVP Candidates for 2024 Season

However, that's exactly what happened. Stroud became just the third quarterback in league history to lead the league in passing yards per game and touchdown to interception ratio in the same season, joining Tom Brady and Joe Montana. Last I checked, both of those guys were pretty good at football, and stellar names to bump up against on any list.
So now we head into Year 2 of the Stroud Era here in Houston, and expectations are jacked to the moon. With the Offensive Rookie of the Year award already above his fireplace, Stroud now goes big game hunting — he is looking to be the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player. Courtesy of SportsBetting.ag, here are the early odds for that award:
Patrick Mahomes 7/1Yes, you read that right, Stroud is FOURTH on the board! Here are a few thoughts on this big board of MVP odds:
Josh Allen 8/1
Joe Burrow 9/1
CJ Stroud 10/1
Justin Herbert 12/1
Jordan Love 14/1
Lamar Jackson 14/1
Brock Purdy 16/1
Dak Prescott 16/1
Aaron Rodgers 20/1
Jalen Hurts 20/1
Trevor Lawrence 22/1
Matthew Stafford 25/1
Tua Tagovailoa 25/1
Anthony Richardson 40/1
Kirk Cousins 40/1
Jared Goff 50/1
Justin Fields 50/1
Kyler Murray 50/1
Baker Mayfield 80/1
Christian McCaffrey 80/1
Deshaun Watson 80/1
Bryce Young 100/1
Caleb Williams 100/1
Geno Smith 100/1
Justin Jefferson 100/1
Daniel Jones 150/1
Derek Carr 150/1
Drake Maye 150/1
Ja'Marr Chase 150/1
Russell Wilson 150/1
Tyreek Hill 150/1
Will Levis 150/1
Cooper Kupp 250/1
Derrick Henry 250/1
Jimmy Garoppolo 250/1
JJ McCarthy 250/1
Micah Parsons 250/1
Michael Penix Jr 250/1
Nick Chubb 250/1
Ryan Tannehill 250/1
Saquon Barkley 250/1
TJ Watt 250/1
This odds board shows just how hard the Texans' 2024 schedule will be
We've outlined several times in this space that the Texans are stepping up big time in weight class when it comes to their schedule in 2024. This odds board illustrates just how much, as the Texans face off against five of the top six non-Stroud QBs on this list. In short, if Stroud wins the MVP, he will have earned it.
This might be the deepest I've seen an odds board go before getting to a non-quarterback
Usually, you can count on a wide receiver or running back showing up in the first seven or eight candidates on the list, even though we all know that MVP is a quarterback's award. On this odds board, though, the first non-QB is defending Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey at 80 to 1. There are 19 quarterbacks with shorter odds than McCaffrey, who has the same odds as Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson.
Hey, step right up and bet on rookies without a home!
If you're into burning a pile of money, feel free to wager on soon to be rookie quarterbacks who are over two months away from even being drafted. The shortest rookie odds belong to likely top overall pick Caleb Williams at 100 to 1, tied with last year's top overall pick, Bryce Young. Other rookie quarterbacks available for wagering include Drake Maye (150 to 1), J.J. McCarthy (250 to 1) and Michael Penix, Jr. (250 to 1).
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.