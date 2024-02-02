C.J. Stroud's First Big Endorsement — Buffalo Wing Cheetos!

Heard @SeanTPendergast & @SethCPayne talking about this-



We are into the part of the calendar year that is widely known for two big things — the Super Bowl and commercials that run during (or around the time of) the Super Bowl. Admit it, some of you just sit down to watch the Super Bowl purely FOR the commercials. The actual game is some sort of distracting lagniappe for you to rate the various 30 and 60 second ads that run all day Sunday.Hey, to each his or her own. I'm more go a "game" guy than a commercial guy, EXCEPT when the commercials include one of our local favorites! Hey, if you can't have one of the two quarterbacks duking it out in the biggest American sporting event of the year, then by God, you may as well have a quarterback in a catchy commercial!Enter, Houston Texans soon-to-be Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud, who has landed a plush spot speaking for Cheetos. Let's take a look:To my knowledge, this is Stroud's first really big endorsement since getting drafted into the NFL. I'm sure he's had a shoe deal since getting drafted, and likely some sort if car deal, too, but he's managed to stay off of television in endorsing any products, as best I can tell. Now, though, it's CHEETO TIME! Let's rate the commercial, shall we?Stroud is usually a very even keeled, almost low energy personality. Not in a bad way, mind you, just in a supremely calm way. So I like his energy here. They're not asking him to do too much, and the subtle wink at the end (more on that in a moment) is very well executed.I'm mildly surprised to see Cheetos as the first big endorsement for Stroud. Not because it isn't a tasty product, but oftentimes, Cheetos has a "stoner" connotation, and Stroud has openly said he does not smoke nor drink. That doesn't mean he can't be a hero for all the stoners out there, though!The best part of this commercial is the "second best really IS the best" messaging. Stroud, of course, was the number two pick in the draft last spring, behind Bryce Young of Carolina. Stroud's rookie season was one of the best in the history of the league, Young's was one of the worst in league history by some measurements. So, hey, let's lean into how ridiculously better the number two pick in the draft was than the diminutive (possible) bust that is Bryce Young. I approve!