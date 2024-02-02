Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sean Pendergast

C.J. Stroud's First Big Endorsement — Buffalo Wing Cheetos!

February 2, 2024 4:00AM

C.J. Stroud's star is on the rise.
C.J. Stroud's star is on the rise. Photo by Jack Gorman
We are into the part of the calendar year that is widely known for two big things — the Super Bowl and commercials that run during (or around the time of) the Super Bowl. Admit it, some of you just sit down to watch the Super Bowl purely FOR the commercials. The actual game is some sort of distracting lagniappe for you to rate the various 30 and 60 second ads that run all day Sunday.

Hey, to each his or her own. I'm more go a "game" guy than a commercial guy, EXCEPT when the commercials include one of our local favorites! Hey, if you can't have one of the two quarterbacks duking it out in the biggest American sporting event of the year, then by God, you may as well have a quarterback in a catchy commercial!

Enter, Houston Texans soon-to-be Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud, who has landed a plush spot speaking for Cheetos. Let's take a look:
To my knowledge, this is Stroud's first really big endorsement since getting drafted into the NFL. I'm sure he's had a shoe deal since getting drafted, and likely some sort if car deal, too, but he's managed to stay off of television in endorsing any products, as best I can tell. Now, though, it's CHEETO TIME! Let's rate the commercial, shall we?

ACTING CHOPS
Stroud is usually a very even keeled, almost low energy personality. Not in a bad way, mind you, just in a supremely calm way. So I like his energy here. They're not asking him to do too much, and the subtle wink at the end (more on that in a moment) is very well executed.

PRODUCT ENDORSED
I'm mildly surprised to see Cheetos as the first big endorsement for Stroud. Not because it isn't a tasty product, but oftentimes, Cheetos has a "stoner" connotation, and Stroud has openly said he does not smoke nor drink. That doesn't mean he can't be a hero for all the stoners out there, though!

SUBTLE MESSAGING
The best part of this commercial is the "second best really IS the best" messaging. Stroud, of course, was the number two pick in the draft last spring, behind Bryce Young of Carolina. Stroud's rookie season was one of the best in the history of the league, Young's was one of the worst in league history by some measurements. So, hey, let's lean into how ridiculously better the number two pick in the draft was than the diminutive (possible) bust that is Bryce Young. I approve!

OVERALL GRADE: A-

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
Contact: Sean Pendergast

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation