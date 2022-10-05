The Texans 2023 Pick From Watson Trade Is Shaping Up Nicely

Football season, at its core, should be about watching every game with great enthusiasm, and rooting for your team regardless of their won-loss record. It's at the heart of sports — I want my team to win! However, in professional sports in America, losing DOES get rewarded in the offseason. The mroe you lose, the higher you pick in the pending draft.With that said, even the most optimistic of Houston Texans fans has to be at least slightly peeking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft in April. Right now, at 0-3-1 and the only winless team in the NFL, the Texans are on the fast track to the first overall pick in the draft. Additionally, the own the Cleveland Browns' first round pick in the 2023 AND 2024 drafts.So how are things going for the Browns, who are mucking their way through Deshaun Watson's 11 game suspension? Well, through their first four games, in which the opponent was one of the worst ten or so teams in football in each of those games, the Browns are 2-2. It feels like half the league is 2-2, so that puts their first round pick right into the middle of the pack.Here's what's fun for Texan fans — the remaining seven games in which Watson is suspended look to be really, REALLY tough for the Browns, meaning that their first round pick should get more and more valuable. Here is what the next seven games look like for the Browns, with a quick blurb on each game:Texan fans just saw the Chargers, so we know what they're capable of. Justin Herbert should have Keenan Allen back for this one in Cleveland.This one projected spread is based on New England going into this game with a backup or third string QB, with Mac Jones dealing with a high ankle sprain.Lamar Jackson is putting a special season together, but the Ravens defense is the worst Ravens defense we've seen in a while. This could be a shootout, even with Jacoby Brissett at QB for the Browns.The Bengals seem to be figuring things out after an 0-2 start. This is a Monday Night Football game, so Cleveland should be rocking, but Joe Burrow should be up to the task.Again, QB questions may still surround d the Dolphins, if Tua is being treated extra cautiously after multiple concussions in September, although Teddy Bridgewater is a more than suitable replacement.Buffalo is still one of the two favorites to emerge from the AFC and go to the Super Bowl.This is two months away, and I have no idea what the Bucs will be at that point. Tom Brady looks as distracted as he's ever looked in his career, with reported marital drama going on in his private life.That's six of seven games where I project the Browns to be underdogs. Now, the first game back for Watson, in Week 13, will be in Houston. Call me crazy, I'm guessing the Browns will be favored in that one. However, the final five games, presumably with Watson under center, will all be played outdoors in cold December and January weather.Indeed, that Browns first round pick is looking quite tasty right now, a bit fo good news for Texans fans starved for a bit of that.