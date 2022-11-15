Why Did Jim Crane Hire James Click in the First Place?

We are still only one week removed from the parade to celebrate the Astros' second World Series title, and just a few days removed from James Click being let go as general manager of the team. The search for a new GM is ostensibly on (although Jim Crane strikes me as an owner who is perfectly comfortable making moves on his own), but in the aftermath of Click's departure, we are learning more about the collapse of the relationship between owner and GM.
Michael Schwab, an Astros writer who has a newsletter called the Juice Box Journal, has a detailed piece in which he reveals several stories shared with him from sources behind the scenes, stories of disagreements between Crane and Click, and a gradual disdain Crane developed over time for Click continuing to do things the "Tampa Bay" way. Click, of course, spent 15 years with the Rays before being named GM of the Astros.
Schwab has specific stories about players Crane wanted badly, players the owner tasked Click with landing, and Click either being unwilling ro unable to land them. Among them, prior to the 2021 season, was closer Liam Hendriks, who Crane wanted badly, only to see Click reportedly walk away from the negotiations because he felt the price for Hendriks' services became to high.
There was a similar story with center fielder Starling Marte before the 2022 season, who Crane also wanted badly, only to see Click reportedly say no. Click was reportedly ready to bet on Jake Meyers instead as the Astros' future center fielder, and we saw how that went. Meyers, coming off shoulder surgery, was abysmal in 2022, and eventually sent back down to AAA ball in Sugar Land.
Go read Schwab's piece. If you're into some behind the scenes smoke, it's a fun read, and if true, begs the question "Okay then, why would Crane, who knew of Click's Tampa Bay background, hire him in the first place?" In other words, shouldn't Crane have expected for Click to handle business in a way that tries to maximize financial resources and frugality?
Well, I have a hypothesis on this, and it starts with the timing of Click's hiring. Think about where the Astros were in January of 2020. They'd just been smacked hard in the sign stealing punishment, with two future first round picks and two future second round picks being taken away. They had a minor league system depleted by trades for Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke.
Additionally, they had just lost Cole in free agency, and were months away from losing George Springer. Injuries were an issue, specifically Yordan Alvarez with two bad knees, and Lance McCullers returning from Tommy John surgery. On top of that, how would the fan base react to the team being labeled cheaters? Would the team now have a revenue issue? I mean, the Astros are dealing with a lot of stuff, and little did we know COVID would hit in like two months, and Verlander would tear his elbow in five months!
All of that would seem to point to the need to cut corners and find inexpensive solutions on the margins just to maintain competitiveness, and that's where Click may have felt like the best fit. Click had been around a team that had revenue shortfalls, overall talent issues, and free agents leaving year after year.
However, something funny happened on the way to baseball purgatory for the Astros. Actually, several things happened. The influx of Hispanic pitchers Jeff Luhnow had signed for cheap in 2017 or so — Framber Valdez, Jose Urquidy, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier — all became solid to great MLB starters. The Astros' bullpen became a terror. Justin Verlander decided to return in 2022. Yordan Alvarez recovered from his knee surgeries and played like an MVP. Oh, and Jeremy Pena! JEREMY PENA!!
As it turns out, the need for the Astros to conduct business like a poverty franchise never materialized. They didn't have to clip coupons or donate plasma to make ends meet. In fact, they won at an even higher level and got back to the World Series. Twice! If Schwab's stories are accurate, Click never adapted to living life with resources, which seems strange. I mean, an owner having to encourage a GM to spend his money is quite odd.
Odd stories make connecting the dots difficult sometimes, but I think my hypothesis holds up. Crane hired Click to do a job, but along the way the earth shifted, the parameters changed, and in Crane's eyes, Click didn't change with them. That's my story, and I'm sticking to it!
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.