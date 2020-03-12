The Changing State of Houston Given the Coronavirus Scare

Amid increasing concern in the Houston area about the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus, more notifications are trickling in that events are being postponed or canceled. To date, however, this hasn't affected Houston's theater stages as organizers say performances are going on as planned at any number of venues, albeit with added sanitary precautions.

Julia Maldonado, presiding judge of Harris County's family courts has just announced that unless a case is designated as essential, "all in-person hearings and trials will be continued until further notice" — as in, they won't be taking place. She defines essential court matters as including protective orders and family violence, CPS cases, and others. She urges attorneys to contact their assigned court about whether a case of theirs is going forward or will need to be re-set.

Announcing in a statement that "We are incredibly bummed," representatives of 8th Wonder Brewery said they have postponed their 7th Annual Celebr8ion scheduled for Saturday, March 21. Seven bands were scheduled to play. Refund swill be offered on all tickets.

Chris Shepherd's South Smoke Spring at The Revaire on March 28 is cancelled. In a statement, Shepherd said: "This was a heartbreaking decision for us to make, as we were on pace to raise more than $200,000 for the Southern Smoke Emergency Relief Fund for food and beverage industry professionals in crisis. We know they will need the support of Southern Smoke more than ever in the coming weeks and months. Our hope, as always, is to be ready to support those in the industry in crisis who are unable to work due to illness, natural disasters or other catastrophic events that render them unable to earn a living. Houston’s robust culinary community soldiers on, and we hope that you will continue to patronize local bars and restaurants."

Comedian Nick Kroll who was to appear on March 29 at the Wortham Center has cancelled.

The Japan Festival scheduled for May 2-3 in Hermann Park has been postponed till an undetermined date.

The Levy Park St. Patrick's Day Festival and all other events for this weekend at Levy Park have been canceled.

The good news bad news for Houston-based universities: with Spring Break for many they don't have to worry as much this week about classes, but where those students and university personnel go during their breaks is another matter. Rice went to virtual classes this week and may continue that depending on the COVID-19 developments.

Starting today, South Texas College of Law has switched to virtual classes and will re-evaluate after spring break scheduled for March 16-20. University of Houston will began offering virtual classes March 23. Next week no classes will be held. In addition, large gatherings at the university are discouraged.

Meanwhile Houston ISD, still with no confirmed cases of COVID-19 is holding class this week with Spring Break next on March 16-20. When class resumes on March 23, HISD plans to temporarily limit all campus visitors with parents only allowed for pickups and dropoffs. Any volunteers who regularly come into the school, including parents there for official meetings, will have to be screened by an HISD nurse before they can get in. The screenings will involve taking their temperature and questions about their recent travel and health-related symptoms.

We will update this as we hear of more closings/postponements.