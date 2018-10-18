Weather Weekend: Light at the End of a Long, Gloomy Tunnel

For fans of the Pacific northwest, this week must have seemed fantastic. With overcast, dreary, cold days, it did feel quite a bit more like Portland or Seattle than Houston. As we head into the weekend, the rainy part of the forecast probably won't change much, though it will be a tad warmer. But, sunshine might be on the way.
Temperatures most of the week have hovered in the 60s, quite a bit cooler than the average for this time of year. Of course, just a week ago, highs were in the 90s. As they say in Texas, if you don't like the weather here, just wait.
Thursday should remain overcast and cool with a high in the low 70s and a low in the mid 60s. Ahead of another cold front, temperatures will gradually increase into Friday as will rain chances. Expect muggy conditions in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. By afternoon, rain chances will pick up and most of the area could see a shower or thunderstorm.
The front should move through on Saturday and bring back the cooler temperatures, but things probably won't clear out until Sunday. In fact, Sunday might be the best day we've had in some time with a high around 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Rain will likely return next week, but we can deal with that when the time comes. For now, let's hang our hats on a lovely Sunday. Fingers crossed.
