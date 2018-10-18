Weather Weekend: Light at the End of a Long, Gloomy Tunnel

For fans of the Pacific northwest, this week must have seemed fantastic. With overcast, dreary, cold days, it did feel quite a bit more like Portland or Seattle than Houston. As we head into the weekend, the rainy part of the forecast probably won't change much, though it will be a tad warmer. But, sunshine might be on the way.

Temperatures most of the week have hovered in the 60s, quite a bit cooler than the average for this time of year. Of course, just a week ago, highs were in the 90s. As they say in Texas, if you don't like the weather here, just wait.