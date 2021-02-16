With More Cold and Precipitation on the Way, Houston Remains an Ice Palace

- Local
As 1.4 million Houston area residents remain without power — and some were added overnight although a few lucky souls got their power restored — Houston can expect warming trends during the day Tuesday before the next storm arrives in the area late tonight.
With or without power, some residents have no water because of the intense cold. As we reported earlier, calls to plumbing repair shops are in overdrive.
While some forecasters are saying they don't expect the region will climb out of freezing temperatures until Friday, in Tuesday morning's report from Space City Weather, Eric Berger said temperatures should be at or around 40 degrees by Wednesday. Tuesday's morning temperatures had bottomed out at the 10 to 15 degree mark for most of the area (better than the predicted 5 degrees).
Still it will be the weekend before temperatures reach into the 60s.
To get to that point, and with rain or freezing rain expected late Tuesday, residents are urged to stay home as much as possible as roadways will continue to be treacherous.
Residents tired of waiting out the no-power life who tried to move to a local hotel Monday night found many of them already booked up. Grocery stores are operating on reduced hours again today.
