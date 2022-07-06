Tallying Up the College Football Realignment Carnage

That move was so huge that the other four Power Five conferences shot up in their chairs and began to wonder which schools the SEC would be raiding from their roster. In fact, Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC was so groundbreaking that it was the impetus for three of the remaining four Power Five conferences to form an Alliance.
The Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 all pinky swore to work together to try to make sure that the SEC's thirst for all the good football schools didn't gobble each of their conferences up like it seemingly did the Big XII. How strong was that Alliance? Well, you tell me, because here was the big news late last week....
Evidently, the Big Ten had its fingers crossed behind their backs during the forming of the Alliance, because it appears they will welcome Pac-12 stalwarts USC and UCLA to the fold within the next couple years. Once the move becomes reality, we can break down all the silliness of the two conferences most tethered at the hip over the course of college football history now raiding each other. For now, I just wanted to level set, and assess the carnage of all the moving pieces from the last decade or so.
Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power.— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022
Here were the six power conferences back in 2010, when realignment becomes a front burner issue. (And YES, there were SIX power conferences back then. RIP, Big East football.)
BIG XII
NORTH
Nebraska
Missouri
Kansas State
Iowa State
Colorado
Kansas
SOUTH
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Texas A&M
Baylor
Texas Tech
Texas
BIG TEN
Michigan State
Wisconsin
Iowa
Illinois
Penn State
Michigan
Northwestern
Purdue
Minnesota
Indiana
Ohio State
ACC
ATLANTIC DIVISION
Florida State
Maryland
NC State
Boston College
Clemson
Wake Forest
COASTAL DIVISION
Virginia Tech
Miami
Georgia Tech
North Carolina
Duke
Virginia
SEC
EAST
South Carolina
Florida
Georgia
Tennessee
Kentucky
Vanderbilt
WEST
Auburn
Arkansas
LSU
Alabama
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
PAC-10
Oregon
Stanford
USC
Washington
Arizona
Arizona State
Oregon State
California
UCLA
Washington State
BIG EAST
Connecticut
West Virginia
Pittsburgh
Syracuse
South Florida
Louisville
Cincinnati
Rutgers
Now, come 2024, college football will likely look like this, as of now (teams in BOLD are in a different conference than they were in the list above):
BIG XII
Kansas State
Iowa State
Kansas
Oklahoma State
Baylor
Texas Tech
TCU
West Virginia
Cincinnati
Houston
BYU
Central Florida
BIG TEN
Michigan State
Wisconsin
Iowa
Illinois
Penn State
Michigan
Northwestern
Purdue
Minnesota
Indiana
Ohio State
Nebraska
Rutgers
Maryland
USC
UCLA
ACC
Florida State
NC State
Boston College
Clemson
Wake Forest
Virginia Tech
Miami
Georgia Tech
North Carolina
Duke
Virginia
Pittsburgh
Syracuse
Louisville
SEC
South Carolina
Florida
Georgia
Tennessee
Kentucky
Vanderbilt
Auburn
Arkansas
LSU
Alabama
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
Texas A&M
Missouri
Texas
Oklahoma
PAC-12
Oregon
Stanford
Washington
Arizona
Arizona State
Oregon State
California
Washington State
Utah
Colorado
So in 2024, the Power Five (if we are even calling them that by then, because it's veering rapidly towards a Power TWO) will have a total of 68 schools (plus Notre Dame, who remains independent for football, and likely will for the foreseeable future). Each conference will have multiple schools who will have changed conferences in the past decade.
There are a total of 18 schools who've moved conferences as a result of realignment, and all have come out better financially than where they were previously, but the fabric of college football is being shredded at the seams. Each of these five conferences is a jumbled, geographical mess, and the Big Ten is the biggest mess of them all.
Are you ready for USC and Rutgers squaring off? Or can I interest you in UCLA versus Maryland? The bigger question for USC and UCLA is "Are they going to spend the millions on travel that it will take to fly all over the Midwest and East Coast for volleyball, soccer, and other Olympic sports?" Again, I repeat, this is a mess, but nothing tens of millions in TV revenue can't soothe, I guess.
