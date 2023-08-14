2023 Houston Texans 53 Man Roster Prediction, Version 2.0

As we wake up on this sweltering hot Monday morning, the Houston Texans have 13 preseason practices and one preseason game under their collective belt. Certain position groups have solidified and, barring injuries, have taken shape. Other position groups still have some work to do, and one in particular is a mess and has a ton of work to do.So with the Miami Dolphins coming to town this week for two joint practices, Wednesday and Thursday, and a game on Saturday, let's take our second stab at what the 53 man roster would like, if Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans had stopped slice it down from 90 players to 53 this morning.Let's start with the 100 percent, stone cold locks to make the team (new additions from the last version are in ALL CAPS:Since we last put together a 42 man roster, back in early July before training camp, we've had several practices and numerous DeMeco Ryans press conferences to gather which players are standing out, or showing some of the intangible traits the head coach values. To that end, Noah Brown, cited by Ryans for his consistency and leadership, is added to the "lock" list,Defensively, Hassan Ridgeway replaces Roy Lopez as a "lock" on the defensive line, and truthfully, he probably should have been on here in the first place. Lopez has looked good, but with this staff, in a new scheme, I probably need to let Lopez get his legs under him a bit. At linebacker, I am adding the rookie To'o To'o, who's gotten extreme praise from coaches and Caserio, and I'm adding Blake Cashman, who's listed as first string and has three interceptions in practice.No surprises on the specialist list, so let's keep it moving, and fill out the rest of the roster. Right now, we have 19 spots still open, so let's go shopping for the minimum number of bodies we need at each position, and then we will fill out the last few spots at the bottom.We have enough quarterbacks, but we need a couple more running backs, with one of them being a fullback, so I'll stick with the two I added last time around:Troy Hairston, last year's fullback, is done with an injury, so Beck is pretty close to a lock, but we will let more of camp play out. Okay, onto wide receivers and tight ends:Hutchinson rounds out the wide receiver group, as he has flashed beyond his draft slot (sixth round) throughout camp. Quitoriano was a "lock" in the previous version, but just returned from the PUP list this past weekend. He likely makes the team, but injuries matter. He needs to be on the field, something that's been a problem for him in his short career, thus far.Okay, now the scary part. Let's shop for a few more offensive linemen:Yikes, this is scary. Since we last did a 53 man roster, a lot has changed. Tytus Howard's broken hand is the biggest issue. We saw against the Patriots the lack of depth in this group. Signing Fant gives them an experienced body at tackle, especially with Charlie Heck's status up in the air. The fourth year tackle is still on the PUP list, and looks nowhere near close to returning.Starting center Scott Quessenberry is done for the season with a torn ACL and MCL, so Morrissey's stock goes up. Deiter is a veteran body that they signed in free agency, and Patterson has been banged up, but is versatile and has time to make an impression. I'm guessing the Texans will be doing a ton of offensive line shopping when rosters get cit down to 53 players around the league.OK, that gives us 24 offensive players. Now, onto the defense. Let's fill out a few more spots on the defensive line:Last time, I had Kurt Hinish getting cut for Thomas Booker, and Jacob Martin getting cut for Chase Winovich. I basically flipped those two around, based on performance and availability. Hinish and Martin have had solid camps, so far.Now, linebackers:That gives us six linebackers. With as much nickel and dime schemes as teams play defensively, that feels like a good number. We currently have two safeties and three cornerbacks, so let's go shopping for at least two more of each:Same group as last time, nothing has really changed. The secondary is going to be one of the better groups on this team, maybe the best.OK, this gives us one spot to fill. Again, here I am, Willy Wonka, handing out a golden ticket! So, drum roll please.....Right now, we only have two full time tight ends on the roster (plus Beck, a utility guy). In this offense, where the Texans are going to be run heavy, another blocking tight end makes sense, particularly with this position group being as banged up as they are. Vannett is a solid veteran, who will get his assignments right.So there you go! Your early August 2023 Houston Texans!