Houston Texans "Maximum Relevance" Mock 2024 Schedule

NFL’s Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 regular-season opener is now set: Ravens at Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/qD9qr2jMwA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2024

After rumors of an NFL schedule release last week that never came about, the date and time are now set. The NFL will release the 2024 schedule in full at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on their in-house NFL Network. Over the next 24 hours or so, though, you'll need to keep your head on a swivel for schedule leaks, authorized and unauthorized.We already got the first leak of the week on Monday morning, with ESPN.com's Adam Schefter telling the world that the season opener will be a rematch of last season's AFC title game:If you're a Texans fan hoping that your team maxes out on relevant football games on the NFL calendar, there is one hope dashed. The Texans are one of the Chiefs' eight home opponents this season, and I know some Texans folks had hoped for a season opening assignment in Kansas City. Me? I am fine with the Ravens getting the assignment.Now, with that one leak nugget already out there, what would a "maximum relevance" version of a 2024 Texans schedule look like? It would probably include lots of prime time games (three, at least), and lots of holiday season games. How about this for a "maximum relevance" mock schedule? Let's fantasize about an optimal schedule together (with some commentary from me along the way):Now that the opener in Kansas City is off the table, how about we plunk the Texans down into a game that highlights the most noteworthy return from injury this season — Aaron Rodgers' return from a Week 1 Achilles tear last year. Also, let's put it on Sunday night! We unleash the new pass rush combo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter on national TV!The last few seasons, the Texans have faced the Jags, either in Houston or in Jacksonville, early in the season. Last year, it was a Week 3 Texans upset that kick started things for the Texans after an 0-2 start. The home opener will be a nice win over the Jags!We don't get Kansas City in the opener, but we get them in a late Sunday afternoon start in Week 3. This early season schedule is a tough one, for sure.This one has the potential to be one of the highest scoring games of the season. The Dolphins have absurd gobs of speed on offense, and their defense is going to be atrocious. Take the over!Last season, the Texans hosted the Colts in Week 2, and Anthony Richardson ran wild. This season, he'll probably be injured by Week 5, so the Texans will get to see Joe Flacco for the third time in ten games, dating back to last season.After a season with no appearances on prime time television in 2023, the Texans get their second one before the middle of October, hosting the Ravens in front of a raucous NRG Stadium crowd. This is a double revenge game for the Texans, who lost to the Ravens in the first game of the 2023 and in the playoffs, as well.If the Texans and Lions get off to a nice start, this will be the game that fans trying to sound smart will deem "a possible preview of the Super Bowl."On Halloween week, Titans owner Amy Adams Struck gets to gallivant amidst her now annual cosplay festival (disguised as a football game) as the Titans-in-Oiler-uniforms host the Texans.I feel strongly that there will be a London game for the Texans, and this one makes more sense than putting a divisional game with the Jaguars over in Wembley. Both the Vikings and the Jags have been tagged as hosts for a London game apiece this season.The middle of November is about the time that the "Will J.J. Watt play again?" storyline will be rekindled. This gives us two weeks to chew on it!For the sake of traveling Texan fans, I want this game in early November, when it will be somewhat cold and light snow, the perfect Lambeau Field day, as opposed to December, when it's basically Antarctica in Green Bay.This would be a dangerous spot on the schedule, with rookie Caleb Williams sandwiched in between road trips to Green Bay, and.........Dallas on Thanksgiving Day! This is my one most prominent remaining wish before the schedule is released, that these two teams play in the most widely viewed regular season game of the season.I feel pretty confident that the "Diggs versus his old team" story will have legs, regardless of the records of each team, so I would expect this game to be (a) in prime time, and (b) late in the season, for a game where the records fo the two teams might be inconsequential to viewership numbers.New England in early December. Yuck. Just don't dust off those 2012 letterman jackets, Texans. Please.And thus we have a three game divisional gauntlet down the stretch, with a Saturday game in Week 16, a short week leading up to a home Christmas game (with color rush uniforms!) against the Titans, and a game possibly for all the AFC South marbles, in Jacksonville, on the final Sunday of the season.Just typing these games out gets me excited for what the league has in store for us on Wednesday night. One thing is certain — 2024 is going to be a whole lot more difficult than 2023, from a schedule perspective. WAY more difficult.