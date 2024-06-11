Houston Texans CB Steven Nelson Announces Retirement

One Texan free agent from 2022 and 2023 who appears to have made up his mind about playing for the Texans, or any other team for that matter, is cornerback Steven Nelson. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC Channel 2, Nelson has announced his retirement after a 10-year NFL career:
Per Wilson's post linked above, here is what Nelson had to say about his somewhat surprising decision:
Veteran cornerback Steven Nelson @CornerSuitePod a #Texans team captain who intercepted a career-high five passes last season, tells @KPRC2 he is retiring from #NFL 'I'm extremely proud of my legacy and my career.' https://t.co/e3BaFGz94d— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 9, 2024
“Retirement, after thinking it over and having some talks with my family, I think it’s time for me to take a step back and spend more time with my family,” Nelson said in a telephone interview. “We’re expecting a newborn this coming month and I wanted to devote all of my time and energy to that and various business ventures off the field. I’m extremely proud of what I was able to do in the game of football.A few thoughts on the somewhat sudden retirement of the man who has proclaimed himself, via his user ID on X.com, "Nelson Island":
“Coming from a small town without a lot of resources, having to go to junior college, making it out of there to go to Oregon State, which was across the country from my family, going through a lot of trials and tribulations to get to where I am today and to be able to persevere and make it this far. I’m extremely proud of my legacy and my career.”
Nelson was a solid player for the Texans
The Texans gave Nelson a two-year, $10 million contract in the 2022 offseason, and I think it's safe to say that Nelson's play exceeded the value on that deal. Nelson made big plays for the Texans during the regular season, including a game sealing pick against the Saints. Perhaps his biggest play of the season was this pick six in the playoff win over the Browns:
Nelson finished the 2023 season as the 29th rated cornerback out of a total of 127 cornerbacks eligible for PFF's rating system.
STEVEN NELSON 82 YARD PICK 6 ON JOE FLACCO pic.twitter.com/9ZcjBraekm— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 13, 2024
Nelson could be a handful on social media and off the field, though
While Nelson's play on the field was stealer enough over the last couple seasons, he will probably be best remembered for taking a run on social media at general manager Nick Caserio in 2023, and at head coach DeMeco Ryans in 2024. In summer of 2023, after the Texans extended Maliek Collins contract, Nelson got upset about his contract situation and posted this shot at Caserio's choice of clothing:
The team actually ended up giving Nelson a little extra money, and naming him a captain in 2023, an odd response which probably galvanized Nelson several weeks ago when he took this odd run at Ryans, seemingly shaming him into publicly helping people affected by the recent storms:
Steven Nelson burning bridges with the Texans 😳— Clutch City Entertainment (@ClutchCityENTX) May 18, 2024
Comment about Caserio was last July pic.twitter.com/0NprRFXDLs
This probably sealed Nelson's fate here, and probably didn't do wonders for his market in other cities, considering Ryans is one of the most respected people in the NFL.
steven nelson talking shit on demeco ryans says everything u need to know about why he still hasn’t signed with a team yet pic.twitter.com/6U4U58WiAK— andrew🍊 (@DirtySouthTroll) May 18, 2024
How close was Nelson to coming back?
I'm not sure what types of offers Nelson received. Obviously, he didn't get a good enough offer to return to playing, but according to Wilson, "multiple NFL teams, including Texans, Raiders, Giants, Rams, Commanders and Dolphins made prospective contract offers or serious inquiries." The Texans appear ready to roll with a training camp competition between Jeff Okudah, C.J. Henderson, and rookie Kamari Lassiter at cornerback.
How close is Nelson to coming back down the road?
Wilson asked him about the possibility of coming out of retirement, if a team had a need and the money was right:
“I always will keep my body in shape and will always be ready if the right opportunity comes or I feel like the timing is right and my heart is into, I’ll do it,” Nelson said. “As of now, I think it’s best for me to take a step back and just enjoy my family.”So, for now, we will rest on the memory of the big pick six against the Browns, and congratulate Steven Nelson on carving out a nice decade in the league.
