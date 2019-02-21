 


We'll have trail riders on Go Texan Day, but don't expect much (or any) sunshine.EXPAND
We'll have trail riders on Go Texan Day, but don't expect much (or any) sunshine.
Photo by Doogie Roux

Weather Weekend: Cool and Wet for the Rodeo Kickoff

Jeff Balke | February 21, 2019 | 5:00am
Go Texan Day and the annual rodeo parade are almost always cloudy and often rainy, cool affairs. This year doesn't appear to be much different, but the worst rainfall won't be right over the Houston area.

Looking back, it's been pretty chilly out there the last couple days. Highs on Tuesday barely made it to 50 degrees with very Seattle-like weather. It was nasty. Wednesday, the skies cleared and we had a glorious day under clear skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

For Thursday, clouds will return to the forecast as will the potential for some rain. We aren't expecting any downpours, but light rain and intermittent showers should be expected. For the trail riders moseying on into town Thursday afternoon, it will be what they have come to expect: cool and damp. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

On Friday, a bit of a warm up begins as highs will climb up to the low 70s under continued cloudy skies with occasional chances of rain. Most trail riders, and those of us who enjoy waving at them, should stay mostly dry. The heaviest rainfall will be well to our north and east.

Saturday will be a repeat of Friday for the first half of the day. Temperatures will hover in the low 70s until the middle part of the day when a cold front blows in. There could be an isolated storm as the front comes through, but nothing significant. Once it passes, we should clear out pretty quickly as lows will drop into the 40s overnight on Saturday.

Sunday will be a perfect day for the rodeo carnival with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 60s. Hop on that giant Ferris wheel and get a clear view of the city!

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

