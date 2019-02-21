Weather Weekend: Cool and Wet for the Rodeo Kickoff

We'll have trail riders on Go Texan Day, but don't expect much (or any) sunshine.

Go Texan Day and the annual rodeo parade are almost always cloudy and often rainy, cool affairs. This year doesn't appear to be much different, but the worst rainfall won't be right over the Houston area.

Looking back, it's been pretty chilly out there the last couple days. Highs on Tuesday barely made it to 50 degrees with very Seattle-like weather. It was nasty. Wednesday, the skies cleared and we had a glorious day under clear skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.