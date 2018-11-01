 


Pumpkin season is finally here and, at last, cool weather to go with it.
Photo by Elle C via Flickr

Weekend Weather: Glorious Fall Returns

Jeff Balke | November 1, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

When it comes to mother nature, Halloween in Houston was more trick than treat. The skies opened and dropped quite a bit of rain across the area as a cold front pushed through in the evening hours, amid a tornado watch. Hopefully, no one's candy got too soggy, but it sure was a wet one on Wednesday ahead of the front.

Fortunately, what that front left behind was some much cooler and drier weather for the next few days. Highs on Thursday won't make it out of the 60s under beautiful, clearing skies. And overnight into Wednesday will be downright chilly with lows, particularly north and west of downtown, falling into the upper 40s. That's quite a change from the mid 80s earlier this week.

Friday will see a slight warm up into the low 70s, but it should be sunny and clear allowing low temperatures to get back into the low to mid 50s. After Friday, south winds should return bringing more moisture off the Gulf and higher humidity. Saturday will remain pleasant but temperatures could climb back into the upper 70s as that southerly flow builds back in.

Our next decent chance of rain is Sunday as that same southerly flow brings showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two into the area. Rain chances are about 50 percent, but they will hold down temps slightly into the lower and mid 70s.

If you are wondering about the Texans in Denver, forecasts are calling for cloudy skies that could clear somewhat during the game and highs in the mid 50s. Should be absolutely perfect football weather.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

