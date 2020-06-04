Thanks to a Confirmed Case of COVID-19, HISD Cancels 6 Meals Sites and All Produce Stops

Houston ISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan just announced that six curbside summer meals sites have been canceled after a confirmed case of the coronavirus. The silver lining is that health officials do not think that families who came to pick up the food were exposed.
"The six summer meals sites closed on Thursday include Bastian, Foster, Shearn, Thompson, and Whidby, and R. P. Harris elementary schools. All other scheduled summer meals sites will remain open," a press release said.
In addition, all Fresh Bus produce delivery stops have been suspended for the day. "Fresh Bus produce delivery and the curbside summer meals site at R. P. Harris Elementary School are expected to resume normal operations on Monday, June 8. The remaining five school sites are expected to reopen Thursday, June 18."
In the meantime, there will be a deep cleaning and sanitization of the schools and district facilities involved.
The employees who were exposed to COVID-19 hav ebeen notified and and in self quarantine.
During the temporary closure, families in need are encouraged to visit one of the district’s 65 other curbside summer meals sites scheduled to be open on Thursday. A complete list is available at HoustonISD.org/SummerMeals.
Families also can go to HoustonFoodBank.org to for a list of the 250 open partner sites and other COVID-19 resources available across greater Houston.
