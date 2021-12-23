Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Numbers Head the Wrong Way As Cirque du Soleil Cancels its Two Thursday Performances

December 23, 2021 4:53PM

Christmas is not trending to be especially merry for more and more people it seems.
Christmas is not trending to be especially merry for more and more people it seems. Screenshot
As the number of COVI-19 cases surge upward in disappointing fashion in Houston and elsewhere, Cirque du Soleil just sent out an email canceling its 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. performances today at Sam Houston Race Park. The reason: "breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production."

The Houston Health Department reported on Thursday that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston is 302,460.

Several performing arts theaters in recent days have had to suspend performances, most notably Theatre Under the Stars which had to cancel The Little Mermaid from December 18 through what was to be the end of its run on December 24.

In like manner, several restaurants in town, citing COVID cases, have had to cancel holiday dining bookings.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


Health officials say the latest surge is due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Even fully vaccinated people with booster shots have fallen prey to it, although the symptoms appear to be much milder in the fully vaccinated.

They continue to plead with people to get vaccinated, wear masks and practice social distancing.

In the case of Cirque du Soleil, officials there hope to resume performances at the 1 p.m. show on Friday.

Information for ticket buyers was as follows:


If tickets were purchased on the Cirque du Soleil website or the official Cirque du Soleil Contact Center, the value of the transaction will be returned to all customer accounts within the next 24 hours. Please follow the procedure available on the Cirque du Soleil website to access the customer account: cirquedusoleil.com/faq/account-credit
If tickets were purchased directly at the Big Top and paid with debit or cash, customers should reach out to the Cirque du Soleil Contact Center at 1-877-9-CIRQUE (247783).
If tickets were purchased through a partner’s website or elsewhere, customers should contact this point of sale directly.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Contact: Margaret Downing

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation