COVID-19 Numbers Head the Wrong Way As Cirque du Soleil Cancels its Two Thursday Performances

If tickets were purchased on the Cirque du Soleil website or the official Cirque du Soleil Contact Center, the value of the transaction will be returned to all customer accounts within the next 24 hours. Please follow the procedure available on the Cirque du Soleil website to access the customer account: cirquedusoleil.com/faq/account-credit



If tickets were purchased directly at the Big Top and paid with debit or cash, customers should reach out to the Cirque du Soleil Contact Center at 1-877-9-CIRQUE (247783).



If tickets were purchased through a partner’s website or elsewhere, customers should contact this point of sale directly.

As the number of COVI-19 cases surge upward in disappointing fashion in Houston and elsewhere, Cirque du Soleil just sent out an email canceling its 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. performances today at Sam Houston Race Park. The reason: "breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production."The Houston Health Department reported on Thursday that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston is 302,460.Several performing arts theaters in recent days have had to suspend performances, most notably Theatre Under the Stars which had to cancel The Little Mermaid from December 18 through what was to be the end of its run on December 24.In like manner, several restaurants in town, citing COVID cases, have had to cancel holiday dining bookings.Health officials say the latest surge is due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Even fully vaccinated people with booster shots have fallen prey to it, although the symptoms appear to be much milder in the fully vaccinated.They continue to plead with people to get vaccinated, wear masks and practice social distancing.In the case of Cirque du Soleil, officials there hope to resume performances at the 1 p.m. show on Friday.Information for ticket buyers was as follows: