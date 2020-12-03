U.S. Rep. Crenshaw Injects His Action Hero Antics Into the Georgia Senate Runoffs

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw is about to dive into Georgia in a snippet of his latest action movie-style ad supporting Republicans in the upcoming Senate runoff races.

In an email to his supporters earlier this week, Houston area U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw announced he’ll be heading to Georgia “very soon” to help stump for his fellow Republicans Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, whose January 5 runoff races will determine the balance of power in the Senate. It’s the latest symbol of Crenshaw’s rising profile as a national conservative star and a coveted endorsement for right-wing politicians across the country.

Along with links to donate to Perdue and Loeffler, Crenshaw also posted a sneak-preview for a new Georgia runoff-themed political ad in the style of his “Texas Reloaded” campaign spot, the Avengers-esque faux-movie trailer that featured Crenshaw and other Texan Republicans who ran for office in the November elections as a team of kick-ass commandos out to defend liberty, freedom and the American way.

Whether or not you found Crenshaw’s self-aggrandizing turn as a Republican action star super cool or totally cringeworthy probably depends on your own party affiliation, but the 1 million-plus views the original ad racked up on YouTube clearly left him thinking it's an idea well worth returning to.

Perdue’s Democratic challenger is former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, while Loeffler is facing off against the Reverend Raphael Warnock. If Ossoff and Warnock are able to beat Perdue and Loeffler, then Democrats will take control of the U.S. Congress’s upper chamber and will control both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

That’d put Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer in charge of the Senate, which would make it far easier for President-elect Joe Biden to come through on his campaign promises than it would be if Republican Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell was still running things, so Crenshaw clearly sees these runoff races as a perfect opportunity to flex his muscles as one of the Republican Party’s hottest commodities.

“We have to hold the line in Georgia…we’re fully invested. We’re not going to let this happen. We’re not going to let Chuck Schumer change America fundamentally as he wants to do,” Crenshaw said in a Sunday appearance on Fox News.

A YouTube user with an American flag avatar and the username “allegiance” summed up the hopes of many Republicans who see a bright future on the national stage ahead for Crenshaw in a comment on the “Georgia Reloaded” video.

“Just imagine his presidential trailers...Watch out Mission Impossible,” the commenter wrote.