Celebrity Rosters Announced for J.J. Watt Charity Softball Game

By the time Watt conducted the most recent one in 2019, though, Bill O'Brien and Jack Easterby were on the verge of staging a coup within the Texans organization that would eventually burn the whole castle to the ground, a dark time that resulted in Watt leaving Houston in 2021 and distancing himself from the franchise. Bad times, indeed. We lost our football team's soul and we lost the charity softball game!
Well, as we all know, times are brighter now. DeMeco Ryans is the head coach, C.J. Stroud is the quarterback, and Texans legends like Watt and others are one again proud to be associated with the franchise. As a result, not only are the Texans a dark horse Super Bowl contender, but... wait for it... WE GET THE J.J. WATT CHARITY CLASSIC SOFTBALL GAME BACK!
And wow, do we get participation in this one! The last time Watt staged this game, he was an active player. now, he is retired, so it's time for "Texans Legends versus Current Texans," a main event anywhere in the world, Mean Gene! Here are your rosters for the game, which will take place on May 4 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land:
This is going to be a whole lot of fun. There is some serious Texans star power in this game. Practically anybody who IS somebody with a Texans pedigree, past or present, will be in uniform on this day. A few observations on the two rosters:
Roster sizes
The current Texans have 14 players on their roster, while the old guys have just 12. Considering slow pitch softball has 10 players on the field defensively, that's awfully aggressive for the old heads to think they only need a dozen players to handle a full afternoon of physical activity where at least ten are necessary. Sure, Watt and Andre Johnson and Brian Cushing look like they could destroy the universe, but what to Antonio Smith and Shane Lechler look like these days?
Well, I guess we have our answer....
If Kareem Jackson is suiting up for the legends, then I guess we know whether or not the Texans plan on bringing him back for another season. Looks like a hard NO, at least if we are to buy into the rosters of a charity softball game giving us clues. Oh also....
Which side are they on?!?
Can the current Texans really trust Jon Weeks and Case Keenum that they aren't going to turn on them, and side with their former teammates from back i the day? Weeks and Keenum seem like the two nicest guys in the world, but LEGENDS, BEWARE!
New Texans getting on the action!
Say what you want about Stefon Diggs and what a cancer he was in Buffalo's locker room, but dude is planning on showing up for the J.J. Watt Charity Classic! Danielle Hunter is in the house, as well!
Gates open at 4 p.m. The event will include a home run derby at 6 p.m. before the softball game at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show to follow. For more information, visit jjwfoundation.org.
