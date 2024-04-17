—————————————————— Current and Former Texans to Play in J.J. Watt Charity Softball Game | Houston Press
Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sean Pendergast

Celebrity Rosters Announced for J.J. Watt Charity Softball Game

April 17, 2024 4:00AM

JJ Watt's charity softball game is back at Constellation Field for the first time since 2019.
JJ Watt's charity softball game is back at Constellation Field for the first time since 2019. Photo by Eric Sauseda
It's been a while, five years to be exact, since J.J. Watt has conducted his charity softball game here in Houston. If you haven't heard me gush about this event on the radio, then allow me here — it is, without a doubt, one of the most fun charity events in the city. It started in 2013, as Watt's star was rising and the Texans were the toast of the town.

By the time Watt conducted the most recent one in 2019, though, Bill O'Brien and Jack Easterby were on the verge of staging a coup within the Texans organization that would eventually burn the whole castle to the ground, a dark time that resulted in Watt leaving Houston in 2021 and distancing himself from the franchise. Bad times, indeed. We lost our football team's soul and we lost the charity softball game!

Well, as we all know, times are brighter now. DeMeco Ryans is the head coach, C.J. Stroud is the quarterback, and Texans legends like Watt and others are one again proud to be associated with the franchise. As a result, not only are the Texans a dark horse Super Bowl contender, but... wait for it... WE GET THE J.J. WATT CHARITY CLASSIC SOFTBALL GAME BACK!

And wow, do we get participation in this one! The last time Watt staged this game, he was an active player. now, he is retired, so it's time for "Texans Legends versus Current Texans," a main event anywhere in the world, Mean Gene! Here are your rosters for the game, which will take place on May 4 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land:
This is going to be a whole lot of fun. There is some serious Texans star power in this game. Practically anybody who IS somebody with a Texans pedigree, past or present, will be in uniform on this day. A few observations on the two rosters:

Roster sizes
The current Texans have 14 players on their roster, while the old guys have just 12. Considering slow pitch softball has 10 players on the field defensively, that's awfully aggressive for the old heads to think they only need a dozen players to handle a full afternoon of physical activity where at least ten are necessary. Sure, Watt and Andre Johnson and Brian Cushing look like they could destroy the universe, but what to Antonio Smith and Shane Lechler look like these days?

Well, I guess we have our answer....
If Kareem Jackson is suiting up for the legends, then I guess we know whether or not the Texans plan on bringing him back for another season. Looks like a hard NO, at least if we are to buy into the rosters of a charity softball game giving us clues. Oh also....

Which side are they on?!?
Can the current Texans really trust Jon Weeks and Case Keenum that they aren't going to turn on them, and side with their former teammates from back i the day? Weeks and Keenum seem like the two nicest guys in the world, but LEGENDS, BEWARE!

New Texans getting on the action!
Say what you want about Stefon Diggs and what a cancer he was in Buffalo's locker room, but dude is planning on showing up for the J.J. Watt Charity Classic! Danielle Hunter is in the house, as well!

Gates open at 4 p.m. The event will include a home run derby at 6 p.m. before the softball game at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show to follow. For more information, visit jjwfoundation.org.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
Contact: Sean Pendergast

Trending News

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation