Texans Training Camp In Green Bay: J.J. Watt Squishes a Kid's Bike

The next Texans GM should get a great version of Watt for at least a few more years.

The Houston Texans' first day of inter-squad practice in Green Bay is in the books. The Texans and the Green Bay Packers locked horns on Monday morning for what was reportedly some spirited sessions, including Texans rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson laying some overzealous lumber on some Packer receivers and nearly triggering a camp fistfight. Pretty cool!

All roads will lead to the practice field tomorrow and then to Lambeau Field on Thursday night where both teams will open up their preseason game schedules. The trip is a homecoming for Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who grew up a huge Packer fan in the small town of Pewaukee, WI. As a youngster, Watt attended Packers practices the same way the sea of young kids out there on Monday did.

In Green Bay, there's a tradition during training camp in which Packer players ride the bicycles of young Packer fans from the locker room to the practice field, and back. Watt was witness to this tradition in his formative years, so it was big news a week or so ago when Watt said he (and his Texans teammates) would participate in this tradition, even as the visiting team.

And so it happened on Monday morning, where Watt chose young Packer fan Biraj Sadhu's bike as transportation to practice. Unfortunately, Sadhu is only five years old, and therefore, his bike looks like a Fisher Price bike when enveloped by the lower extremities of one Justin James Watt. The outcome was fairly predictable:

You are correct @JJWatt, Biraj Sadhu’s bike seat is “Not Big Man Proof” ????



No surprise the @HoustonTexans caught up with the family & a new bike is headed Biraj’s way!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/Ch1DpOTqKy — Clint Stoerner (@ClintStoerner) August 5, 2019

After the pulverizing of his bicycle, young Biraj Sadhu talked about it with SportsRadio 610's very own Clint Stoerner (co-host of Clint & Kamla in afternoon drive). Biraj seemed more excited that it was Watt who destroyed his bike than he was downtrodden over not having a ride home:

.@ClintStoerner talking to 5 year old Biraj, whose seat was broken by @JJWatt when he sat on it. Don’t worry, JJ’s got him a new bike on the way already! #TexansCamp #610inGB #Texans pic.twitter.com/TBfev6KMHi — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) August 5, 2019

Now, let's go sell the mangled bike in an auction and raise another $10,000 for Hurricane Harvey victims, baybeeeee!! By the way, Watt's practice was cut short by some minor discomfort in his groin area. Nothing to be too concerned about, although Bill O'Brien said Watt will probably take it easy and skip tomorrow's practice. We'll see what it means for the game on Sunday:

.@JJWatt says he left practice because his groin "tightened up just a little bit." Said leaving practice was "precautionary" and he's okay. pic.twitter.com/4LL9nyRl80 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 5, 2019

I wonder if Lindsay Vonn is still offering up massages in the "groin area".....

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.