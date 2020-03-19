Tech Needs Increase as People Work from Home

Grocery stores are not the only retail establishments with lines over the last week or two. While many have been hoarding toilet paper and searching in vain for hand sanitizer, others have lined up at computer stores looking for ways to expand their home offices while on extended hiatus from work.

With Apple stores closed and Amazon restricting its stocking to groceries and home staples, people have descended on places like Micro Center in Houston with potential long quarantines ahead.

A recent visit to Micro Center near the Galleria found long lines and limits on purchase amounts. What is fueling the tech spending spree? Working at home would seem to be the most likely culprit.

As hundreds of thousands of Americans find themselves sequestered, many of them working from home for the first time, it has created quite the demand for all kinds of computer and tech gear that may normally be neglected.

Most people only really need a tablet or just a phone at home, but with work comes increased need from actual computers to monitors and printers. Even more prevalent is the need for all kinds of cables to support everything from connectivity to adapting work computers to home life.

Undoubtedly, the need for extra cabling and expanded wi-fi networks via routers and devices that can expand home networks as well as increase capacity are necessary. Unlike a work network, there is no IT specialist down the hall to fix a printer issue and no massive internal network to handle the demands of work, streaming services and everything else a family trapped inside for an extended period of time might need.

As the quarantines and restrictions on movement increase, the need for desktop support and technology at home will continue. Bread, milk and toilet paper are in high demand, but apparently so are USB cables.