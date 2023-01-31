DeMeco Ryans is the New Houston Texans Head Coach

Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today on a six-year deal, per sources. Texans have their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/1CvFSLvZY5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

Over the last three years, Houston Texan fans have had to endure an era in which Bill O'Brien and Jack Easterby decimated the roster as a two headed GM, trading away DeAndre Hopkins for a song as their WWE finisher. They've had to endure their quarterback quitting on the city and then having to wait a year to trade him because of a slew of lawsuits for sexual assault. They've had to endure a David Culley Era and a Lovie Smith Era.Well, on Wednesday afternoon, all of that past became prologue to the arguably greatest news day in the history fo the Houston Texans' franchise — the team will be naming former linebacker and now former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans the team's new head coach:Ryans has spent the last two seasons overseeing the best defense in football, and was one of just two candidates to have interview requests from every team with an opening in this head coaching hiring cycle. In short, he is highly sought after, maybe the best candidate available in this or any of the last couple coaching cycles. He is a blue chip potential head coach.However, the ramifications, for the Houston Texans specifically, go so far beyond just how good a head coach Ryans may end up being. It cannot be overstated how well respected and beloved a figure Ryans is historically with this franchise. Players, coaches, staff members, and the media all swear by the guy. He is the one candidate in this coaching cycle who will likely make the phones ring over at the ticket office immediately, which will be sweet music for a team whose stadium was routinely overtaken by opposing fan bases the last two years.Above all else, Ryans represents credibility. Opposing teams will now take the Texans far more seriously. Young players will no longer flounder in a sea of untapped potential. Older players looking for places to sign in free agency will completely recalibrate how they view the Texans.If you're trying to find a more important day in franchise history, stop looking. Today is that day. DeMeco Ryans is coming home.