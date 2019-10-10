Deshaun Watson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Again)

It was a pretty good 24 hours for Deshaun Watson from about lunchtime on Tuesday through late Wednesday morning. It started Tuesday afternoon with the announcement of the creation of the Deshaun Watson Foundation, and ended yesterday morning with the announcement that, for the second time in just three weeks, Watson has won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Let's start with the creation of the Deshaun Watson Foundation, a non-profit foundation that Watson said has been a few years in the making, and will now spearhead his charitable efforts going forward. Here, courtesy of Texans PR, is the crux of the announcement:

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson announced today the establishment of the Deshaun Watson Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of education, health, housing and other charitable causes to support families and youth in underserved communities. “I am humbled and honored that I have the opportunity to make a difference and positively impact children and families in need through the Deshaun Watson Foundation,” said Watson. “I would not be where I am today without the help from others. Now it’s my turn to step in and make a difference through the Foundation.” On Tuesday, October 29 the Deshaun Watson Foundation will host its first event, The Great Houston Halloween Bash presented by Reliant, at Pro-Vision Academy in Sunnyside Houston. The school will be transformed into a true fall festival including free costumes for the students to participate in a fun and safe trick or treat environment, contests, food and much more. Celebrity judges will be onsite to determine the best costume per age group.

Fortunately, in between the two announcements listed above, I conducted an exclusive 30 minute sit-down interview with Watson for SportsRadio 610's "Evening With Deshaun Watson," just hours after the announcement of the establishment of his foundation, and here are some audio slips from Watson on the inspiration behind his charitable efforts:

Hey, while we're at it, here are some bonus clips from my conversation with Deshaun Watson. First, here he is revealing the trend in his career which will lead to a Super Bowl title for the Texans this season (hey, if Deshaun says it will be true, I believe Deshaun!):

Here's Watson on his redraft visit to the Texans, really good stuff here:

And finally, here he is on his baptism in the Jordan River this summer:

So once Deshaun was done celebrating the creation of his foundation, and the obvious thrill of sitting down with me for a one-on-one interview, the good news kept flowing, as Watson's record-setting effort against the Falcons on Sunday netted him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award for the second time in three weeks:

Watson completed 28-of-33 passes (84.8 percent) for 426 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He also ran for 47 yards on four carries (11.8 avg.). Watson became the first player to throw for at least 400 yards and five touchdowns with five-or-fewer incompletions in a single game in NFL history. He also became the third quarterback since 1950 to post at least 400 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating in a single game, joining Nick Foles (2003) and Jared Goff (2018). Watson is one of only 10 quarterbacks in NFL history to record at least 400 passing yards while completing over 80 percent of their attempts. Former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia is the only other player in NFL history to accomplish the feat within his first 30 career games while Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees are the only other two to accomplish the feat and throw five touchdowns. Watson also became just the second player in NFL history to record at least 400 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and 40 rushing yards in a game, joining Boomer Esiason (1986). Watson’s two career games with over 400 passing yards and 40 rushing yards are already the most in NFL history. Watson posted the highest quarterback rating by a player in a game in franchise history (158.3) and set a single-game career high with 426 passing yards, which marks the third-most passing yards by a player in franchise history. He also tied for the second-most touchdown passes by a player in a game in franchise history while posting the second-highest completion percentage (84.8) and second-highest yards per attempt (12.91). Watson led Houston to the second-most points (53), second-most total net yards (592) and third-most net passing yards (426) in a game in team history.

The award just as easily could have gone to Texans wide receiver Will Fuller, who caught 14 of Watson's completions for 217 yards and three touchdowns. In fact, Watson himself says he would have given the award to Fuller:

I definitely think my brother @Will_Fuller7 should’ve gotten this! ???? https://t.co/syFc2fDXEK — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) October 9, 2019

As usual, we conclude any announcement of a Houston Texan winning Player of the Week honors with the club's history in that realm. As you can see, it's the third time in five weeks a Texan has won some hardware, with Whitney Mercilus winning AFC Defensive Player of the Week hors in Week 2 of this season:

