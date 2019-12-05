Deshaun Watson Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week For Win Over Patriots

Heading into the Texans' Week 11 game in Baltimore against the Ravens, Deshaun Watson was firmly embedded in the MVP race as the No. 3 guy, odds of around 6/1, with Lamar Jackson and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. The Texans' 41-7 loss to the Ravens sent Watson's MVP candidacy reeling, dropping him to about 15/1.

Since then, on the heels of wins over the Colts and Patriot, Watson is back to third in the MVP odds race at 10/1, still on the radar, but probably too little, too late, considering that Jackson's odds to win are at a near prohibitive 4/11. Still, there is time for Watson to pile up other accolades, and on Wednesday, for the third time this season, Watson was recognized as the best offensive player in the AFC for a given week....

QB @deshaunwatson has now won a single-season franchise-record three Player of the Week awards and one Player of the Month award (October) this season.



This marks the 47th time a #Texans player has won, including the 16th time on offense. Houston has won four POWs total in 2019 pic.twitter.com/7xZETNZqEz — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 4, 2019

Watson was the Texans' key figure in their 28-22 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. Watson also received this same recognition after their Week 3 win over the Chargers in LA, and after their Week 5 win over the Falcons at home. Amazingly, on a team with J.J. Watt, Watson is the first player in franchise history to win three Player of the Week awards in the same season.

Per the press releaser from Texans PR:

"In Week 13, Watson completed 18-of-25 passes (72.0 percent) for 234 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 140.7 rating. He also caught a six-yard touchdown pass from WR DeAndre Hopkins in the fourth quarter for his first career reception and receiving touchdown. Watson joined Jim McMahon (Week 4 of 1985) as the only players to have at least three passing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in a regular season game in the Super Bowl era. Watson helped the Texans earn their second win against the Patriots in franchise history and first since Week 17 of the 2009 season. He led an offense that threw four touchdown passes against the Patriots, which marks the most by an opponent against New England in 2019. He also became the first player to throw multiple touchdown passes against New England in 2019 and recorded the highest passer rating (140.7) by an opponent against the Patriots since Alex Smith in Week 1 of 2017. Watson became the first player in Texans history and first player in the NFL this season to record at least one passing and one receiving touchdown in the same game. He helped Houston become the first team to lead by double digits against the Patriots at halftime since Week 10 of 2018. He also threw for the most net passing yards by an opponent in the first half against New England this season (115) and scored just the third first quarter touchdown against the Patriots in 2019."



AS we outlined earlier this week, Watson's performance against the Patriots was just the latest in a string of superior prime time performances in his short NFL career, thus far:

On this beautiful sunny day, Houston, here are some lovely numbers.. @deshaunwatson in prime time games:



6-2 record



PASSING

156-228, 2010 yards passing

21 TD, 3 INT

68.4 comp %, 8.82 YPA

121.05 passer rating



RUSHING

39 carries, 271 yards, 3 TD



RECEIVING

1 catch, 6 yds, 1 TD — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) December 3, 2019

Watson and the Texans now sit at 8-4, a game ahead of the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South, and if the playoffs began today, they would be the 3-seed in the AFC and play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round of the playoffs. They play the Denver Broncos this Sunday at NRG Stadium, noon kickoff.

HOUSTON TEXANS ALL-TIME PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD WINNERS



SEVEN (7)

J.J. Watt, Defensive, Week 12, 2018

J.J. Watt, Defensive, Week 17, 2015

J.J. Watt, Defensive, Week 11, 2015

J.J. Watt, Defensive, Week 11, 2014

J.J. Watt, Defensive, Week 4, 2014

J.J. Watt, Defensive, Week 15, 2012

J.J. Watt, Defensive, Week 3, 2012

FOUR (4)

Deshaun Watson, Offensive, Week 13, 2019

Deshaun Watson, Offensive, Week 5, 2019

Deshaun Watson, Offensive, Week 3, 2019

Deshaun Watson, Offensive, Week 4, 2017

Matt Schaub, Offensive, Week 11, 2012

Matt Schaub, Offensive, Week 6, 2010

Matt Schaub, Offensive, Week 2, 2009

Matt Schaub, Offensive, Week 14, 2008

THREE (3)

Arian Foster, Offensive, Week 7, 2011

Arian Foster, Offensive, Week 4, 2011

Arian Foster, Offensive, Week 1, 2010

Jacoby Jones, Special Teams, Week 4, 2009

Jacoby Jones, Special Teams, Week 8, 2008

Jacoby Jones, Special Teams, Week 6, 2008

TWO (2)

Whitney Mercilus, Defensive, Week 2, 2019

Whitney Mercilus, Defensive, Week 1, 2016

Brian Cushing, Defensive, Week 8, 2009

Brian Cushing, Defensive, Week 6, 2009

Andre Johnson, Offensive, Week 2, 2010

Andre Johnson, Offensive, Week 4, 2006

Kris Brown, Special Teams, Week 5, 2007

Kris Brown, Special Teams, Week 3, 2004

ONE (1)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, Special Teams, Week 15, 2018

Jadeveon Clowney, Defensive, Week 4, 2018

Johnathan Joseph, Defensive, Week 6, 2017

Shane Lechler, Special Teams, Week 8, 2016

Will Fuller V, Special Teams, Week 4, 2016

DeAndre Hopkins, Offensive, Week 6, 2015

Randy Bullock, Special Teams, Week 16, 2014

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Offensive, Week 13, 2014

Glover Quin, Defensive, Week 12, 2010

Steve Slaton, Offensive, Week 13, 2008

André Davis, Special Teams, Week 14, 2007

Mario Williams, Defensive, Week 1, 2007

Kris Brown, Special Teams, Week 16, 2006

DeMeco Ryans, Defensive, Week 13, 2006

Jerome Mathis, Special Teams, Week 8, 2005

Chad Stanley, Special Teams, Week 9, 2003

Avion Black, Special Teams, Week 15, 2002

Aaron Glenn, Defensive, Week 14, 2002

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.