Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Sean Pendergast

Deshaun Watson: "Why Are Y'all Always Filming Me Every Day?"

August 13, 2021 4:00AM

Deshaun Watson finally spoke, in one incredulous soundbite.
Deshaun Watson finally spoke, in one incredulous soundbite. Screen grab from Mark Berman on Twitter
click to enlarge Deshaun Watson finally spoke, in one incredulous soundbite. - SCREEN GRAB FROM MARK BERMAN ON TWITTER
Deshaun Watson finally spoke, in one incredulous soundbite.
Screen grab from Mark Berman on Twitter
At SportsRadio 610, where I host every morning from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., we have been branding Texans training camp as "Camp Caserio," named after the new architect of the organization, general manager Nick Caserio. It's clearly Caserio's show out there, but the focal point and center of attention, when he is actually out at practice, is quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Now, truth be told, Watson has done less than every other player at practice. He participates in individual drills for about 15 or 20 minutes, then heads into the bubble for treatment, before watching the last few sessions in shorts and a T-shirt. Watson's lack of participation was reflected in the first depth chart of the preseason, released on Wednesday:
Deshaun Watson, FOURTH STRING quarterback, ladies and gentlemen! What a weird age we are living in here in Houston.

While we await the decision on what to do with Watson from a football standpoint — play him, bench him, trade him — we are waiting with even more anticipation for Watson to say something, ANYTHING, on the record. On Thursday, we didn't get a press conference with Watson or anything like that, but we did get confirmation that his vocal cords indeed work:
It's tough to read Watson's emotions in this brief clip. I mean, on the one hand, he IS smiling. On the other hand, I HAVE seen people smile before proceeding to beat the snot out of someone annoying them. I would categorize Watson's mode here as "pleasantly perturbed." As for his question — "Why are y'all always filming me every day?" — is this really a question, Deshaun?

For the record, here are four different answers:

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us



THE OBVIOUS ANSWER — "You're the team's best player, by far!"
Honestly, for a guy who claims at every possible turn that he wants to "be legendary," it seems odd that Deshaun would ask a question that ignores HIS magnitude as a player and a story.

THE COY ANSWER — "You're not the only one we are filming, Deshaun."
While it is true that Deshaun isn't the only player we are all rolling our cell phone cameras on, Deshaun gets about ten times the online footage of the next closest player. This would be the least honest, most disingenuous answer.

THE MERCENARY ANSWER — "We need them clicks, baby!"
At its core, this is the most honest answer of them all, and since you clicked on this, almost by definition you (a) agree and (b) are part of the problem (and I love you for it).

THE PRACTICAL ANSWER — "You DO have some sort of injury, so there IS a football reason."
Watson spent part of the practice with a trainer working on his leg again. He has reportedly been dealing with some sort of ankle and calf issue, so we could hide behind this as an excuse for filming him, when we all know we are all hoping for that TMZ moment.

If Watson is annoyed by the scrutiny of a few rolling cell phones two weeks into camp, then what's he going to do if this legal saga ever goes to trial?

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts afternoon drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the post game show for the Houston Texans.
Contact: Sean Pendergast

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation