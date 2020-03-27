Deshaun Watson is Tweeting Quite a Bit, And This Can't Be Good

These are anxious times we are living in right now. I don't need to list all of the reasons or ripple effects as to why we are all so on edge. You know those. What we don't need right now is any sort of undue stress in our sporting lives. Bad enough that we are being deprived of NBA basketball and MLB's opening day, but any sort of NFL-related angst may have us driving off the figurative cliff.

Do you hear me, Deshaun Watson?!?

Yes, that's right, the Houston athlete whom I adore the most is the one that is causing me to now lose sleep at night (or lose more sleep than when this whole damn pandemic began). Now, admittedly, maybe I (and the thousands of other Texan fans who are now on Prozac because of the Bill O'Brien as GM Era) am reading too much into Deshaun's recent activity on social media, but let's assume for a second that I am not.

In case you hadn't heard or perhaps aren't on Twitter, Deshaun has been tweeting random excerpts from rap songs over the last few days, excerpts that are emotionally charged and easy to construe as discontent with the Houston Texans in their current form. The issue at hand is that (a) Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in football, (b) great quarterbacks are scarce, and (c) Watson is due for a gigantic raise and long term deal when the two sides can come to an agreement.

Again, in case you hadn't noticed, Bill O'Brien has spent the better part of the last six months making trades and personnel decisions that fly in the face of long term success, the latest of which was the jettisoning of All Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a second round pick and running back David Johnson's bloated contract. It would stand to reason that Deshaun would hate O'Brien's moves, but is wildly out of character for him to be passive aggressively vocal about it, even via cryptic tweets.

But this is where we are now with the Texans. So here are the tweets from Deshaun. I'll let you be the judge....

i don't know how i’ma make it out of here clean. can’t even keep track of who plays for the other team..

iconic duos rip and split at the seams — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 23, 2020

SONG: "Emotionless" by Drake

SPECULATIVE TWEET TRANSLATION: The phrase "iconic duos rip and split at the seams" would seem to be a resigned reference to O'Brien inexplicably trading the best receiver in football to the desert for a ham sandwich. It's quite evident that Deshaun doesn't know if he's going to make it out of Houston very easily, hence, his skepticism about "Making it out of here clean."

Don't deal with the lies and the frauds. That's why I don't get involved. .



Wassup..? — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 25, 2020

SONG: "Wassup" by Lil Uzi Vert

SPECULATIVE TWEET TRANSLATION: Again, a reminder — we are working under the assumption that these tweets mean SOMETHING relative to Deshaun's mood toward the organization. So if that's the case, this tweet makes me wonder if Deshaun had questions in his exit interview about the direction of the team, who would be staying and who would be gone, and perhaps he was assured that Hopkins would be here long term. If that were the case, then that would mean he was LIED TO! From there, he is throwing his hands up and chasing not to get involved.... WASSUP?!?!

never take advice from a person who don't love you. you gotta walk light, gotta stay above water.. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 25, 2020

SONG: "Destined" by YFN Lucci Feat. Bigga Rankin

SPECULATIVE TWEET TRANSLATION: Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby is a former team chaplain during his time with the Chiefs, and still appears to fancy himself an expert on team culture and character (at least I think he does — he has yet to do a press conference since arriving in Houston last season). Perhaps Easterby still has his team chaplain hat on and has been giving Deshaun advice, but Deshaun is now realizing that Easterby doesn't really love him. After all, how could he co-green light a Hopkins trade and still claim to love Deshaun Watson? Answer — he can't.

