Report Into Rapper Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Tragedy Drops Same Day As New Music

The report of a nearly two-year-long investigation into Rapper Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld festival tragedy that left 10 people dead and many injured was released by the Houston police department on Friday morning.Police Chief Troy Finner announced at a press conference held in June after a Harris County Grand Jury’s decision not to indict Scott nor the organizers involved in the concert that the report would be released to the public.Besides Scott, jurors no-billed Brent Silberstein, the festival manager; John Junell, senior director of global security operations for Live Nation; Shawna Boardman and Seyth Boardman, with crowd management company Contemporary Services Corporation; and Emily Ockenden, with production company BWG.Finner said it was not common practice for the department to make the details of such an investigation available to the public and encouraged those to read it once it was out. The report was released hours after Scott dropped his long-awaited new album, Utopia. The last album Scott contributed to was “Jackboys” from 2019.The report details interviews that investigators conducted with Scott, witnesses, concert organizers, promoters and security personnel. As well as information from the night of the event, November 5 2021, when authorities went to the hospitals, where they were told victims were transported to receive medical treatment.Officers received initial calls reporting that multiple individuals were transported to approximately four hospitals, including Memorial Hermann, Ben Taub, Houston Methodist and Texas Children’s Hospital. All victims were coming from the Astroworld concert and had suffered possible cardiac arrest, were trampled on or overdosed, according to the report.Several were expected to have already been deceased; however, authorities were able to speak with those who were transported and survived. One of which was Jeremy Brandon Cortinas, who said he had thought he suffered from a potential seizure due to the lights from the concert.Later interviews conducted with the camera crew at the show indicated that Gregory Hoffman, a camera crane operator, had radioed into production that fans’ “dead bodies” were under the crane barricade and the performance needed to be shut down.Marty Wallgreen of B3 Risk Solutions said no one wanted to tell Scott no and that Scott’s team had brushed off Wallgreen’s request to shut down the show at 10 p.m.The timing of the injuries and fatalities and how long it took to cut the concert has come under scrutiny from those who claimed Scott and the event’s production team held off for too long.Live Nation had previously stated it agreed to cut the show by 9:38 p.m.; however, according to the report, Scott left the stage at 10:13 p.m. The rapper told authorities that he didn’t learn about the deaths occurring at the show until he arrived home in the early morning hours. Instead, Scott heard about two individuals receiving medical treatment. He said no one mentioned the concert needed to end because of an emergency.The rapper said he noticed something happening when an ambulance started heading toward the stage, and a fan was waving him down. He instructed the crowd to let the paramedics through, so they could ensure the individual was okay. After that, Scott said he was focused on his performance.Witnesses said they heard Scott being told through his earpiece that the concert had to end because fatalities were reported. However, investigators said they could not hear the messages the rapper received because of the botched audio.Read the full report below: