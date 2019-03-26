Houston By the Neighborhood: Touring the Homes and Gardens in the Heights

The Netherland home at 1238 Waverly was built in 1920. It's one of the stops on this year's Houston Heights Association 2019 Spring Home & Garden Tour.

Charming, historic, pedestrian friendly, and now with beer and wine available from the grocery store, the Heights neighborhood remains one of Houston's shining stars. With an eclectic mix of Victorian and Queen Anne style residences, interspersed with new construction and domiciles-turned-offices, it's easy to envy those lucky enough to live in the area.

Now everybody's got a chance to get a closer look at five homes and gardens during the upcoming Houston Heights Association 2019 Spring Home & Garden Tour, scheduled for April 6-7. This year's tour features three properties built about a hundred years ago, one from the 1940s, and a sparkling new swankienda by CONTENT Architecture.

The Netherland Home at 1238 Waverly (shown at the top of this page), was first built in 1920. The bungalow had undergone one renovation before the current homeowners purchased it in 2010. A family room, kitchen and master bathroom were added in 2013 and, in 2016, they added beach house-inspired elements including shiplap, wide-plank oak floors, a metal roof and a welcoming white picket fence. Modern touches include a wine loft, an upstairs multi-purpose room and a magical garden with a bubbling fountain, stained glass features, and space for growing herbs and vegetables.

The John home at 1539 Rutland was built before 1920. The homeowners, who once lived in Surrey, transformed the yard into a cozy English garden. Photo by Kelli John

The Victorian home at 1539 Rutland was built before 1920 and almost fell to the wrecking ball in 2013, though HDT Builders saw its promise and embarked on a major rebuild project. In 2014 the John family fell in love with the revitalized property — and the neighborhood — and soon set to work transforming the front and side yards into cozy English gardens.

The Seeburger home at 734 Arlington was built in 1915. Photo by Dave Seeburger

The historic 1915 bungalow at 734 Arlington sat neglected and empty for years, until it was purchased by the current homeowners in 2014. Renovations took almost three years to complete, but they were able to preserve the original hardwood floors, windows, doors, shiplap, light fixtures and a sink. Creative and period-appropriate additions include reclaimed floors from an old farm house, old phone nooks, a salvaged leaded glass window and century-old doors.

The Wolfshohl home at 1427 Waverly was designed by CONTENT Architecture, built by DDL Enterprises, and with engineering by Fractal. Photo by Benjamin Hill Photography

The homeowners had a few requirements when they called on CONTENT Architecture to design this new construction at 1427 Waverly: a place to barbecue, space for their dog Harley to run, and room for a swimming pool. Mission accomplished in this modern home with a large southern side yard. The house itself has been lifted a few feet above elevation, and contains a quiet courtyard carved into the first floor with a second story dedicated to bedrooms.

The West home at 807 West 13th was built in the 1940s. Photo by Houston Heights Association

This charming 1940s bungalow was expanded from 1,100 square feet to 2,300 square feet by the West family, who were attracted to the property because it reminded the husband of his childhood in central Texas. It features a standing seam metal roof, custom stain glass in the gable windows, and eco-friendly rainwater collection tanks. Not shown in this photo, but the front yard also features a cozy seating area with Adirondack chairs and a bubbling stone fountain.

The Houston Heights Association 2019 Spring Home & Garden Tour is scheduled for April 6 through April 7 from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 713-861-4002 or visit houstonheights.org. $20 to $25.