Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Geraldine and Daisy, the car, with some pet frood help from the Houston Food Bank , the Houston SPCA and Hill's Pet Nutrition.
Photo by Sarah Crulcich/ Houston Food Bank

Houston's Seniors Get Help Feeding Their Pets Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Houston Press | May 6, 2020 | 7:41am
AA

In partnership with the Houston SPCA and Hill's Pet Nutrition, the Houston Food Bank has been delivering dog and cat food to vulnerable seniors involved in its Senior Box Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to pet food, the combined effort from the three groups is helping out with dog leashes, collars and pet beds.

In the case of Geraldine, her 21 year-old cat Daisy has special needs because of her age. "She’s old and needs a teaspoon of food every 3-4 hours. I know she can’t always have human food. I was worried she wouldn’t get way she needed. I appreciate the food,” said Geraldine.

For more information about the Houston Food Bank’s Senior Box Program, please visit houstonfoodbank.org.  For more information on donating dog or cat food, please email info@houstonspca.org.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

