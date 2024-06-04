Recovery Efforts Underway In Downtown Houston After Weeks Of Inclement Weather

STORM RECOVERY UPDATE, JUNE 3:



Street and sidewalk closures remain in place in Downtown to facilitate stabilization work on damaged buildings. The public is strongly cautioned to avoid closed streets and fenced sidewalks for safety.



Before taking your METRO Park & Ride, please… pic.twitter.com/2QHnMa12ew — Downtown Houston (@DowntownHouston) June 3, 2024

Roughly two weeks after a derecho hit the Houston area, Downtown is still reeling from the storm’s effects. Crews continue to work on building repairs that could take weeks or months to complete, and 11 road closures remain in place as these restoration efforts are underway.Many Downtown building windows will remain boarded up for weeks, if not months.After last week's inclement weather, workers were tasked with more rebuilding on Tuesday after a strong thunderstorm blew through the region. The high winds, hail, and heavy rainfall caused more damage to the already weather-worn skyscrapers.The derecho blew out about 4,000 windows in roughly 20 office buildings, including the Bank of America Tower, Pennzoil Building, and TotalEnergies Tower. According to Kris Larson, president & CEO at Central Houston, Inc., those assessing the storm's impact expect this number to rise. The storm also damaged Downtown's vegetation, leaving 300 trees downed or with broken limbs.Larson said glass weakened from the above 70 mph winds brought by the derecho cracked in the days after the storm. The duration of repairs will vary as many of the windows are custom made. They also create unique challenges as they require specialized labor and streets and sidewalks where broken glass is falling to stay closed.Many of these buildings will remain checkered with plywood-covered windows as they await the completion of window replacements and other restoration work. Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said that, based on early assessments, recovery efforts could total between $5 and $8 billion.Larson said there's no estimate available regarding the total costs of window repairs. He added that officials are not yet aware of the extent of damage, and it would take a while to calculate a cumulative number as individual properties submit their insurance claims.Larson described the 12-block stretch bordered by McKinney Street to the north, Polk Street to the south, Smith Street to the west and Main Street to the east as the area most affected by the derecho.Downtown Houston officials took toto list the active street closures, encouraging residents to stay away from fenced-off streets and sidewalks. The post also updated Houston METRO riders that Park & Ride services were operating again.However, the transit authority recommended that riders check their usual stops online as some remain without service because of detours caused by the closures.