Astros Avoid Arbitration with Six Including Tucker, Valdez, But Not Dubon

The Houston Astros came to contract agreements with six of their seven arbitration eligible players including Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez, both of whom will be unrestricted free agents in 2026. Both agreed to one-year deals for 2024 along with four others: Chas McCormick, Luis Garcia, Bryan Abreu and Jose Urquidy.



The only player unable to come to terms was Gold Glove utility man Mauricio Dubon, who will likely head to his first arbitration this offseason. Dubon made $1.4 million last season and was a key contributor for the team, particularly while Jose Altuve was out for two months with a broken thumb. His role as utility player included critical defensive play in the outfield and a consistent bat. Projections have him making a little more than $3 million in 2024.



Players reach arbitration after several years of service in the big leagues and typically have three or four seasons of eligibility before reaching free agency. Tucker, Valdez and Urquidy are the farthest along in their eligibility with only next offseason remaining. McCormick, Garcia and Abreu have two more years of eligibility beginning in 2025.



In terms of numbers, Valdez ($12.1 million) and Tucker ($12 million) were the big winners. Tucker made only $5 million last year. Valdez nearly doubled his $6.8 million salary from 2023.



Urquidy will earn $3.75 million, McCormick $2.85 million, Garcia $1.875 million and Abreu $1.75 million. The latter three have a chance to substantially boost those numbers after 2024. McCormick should be an everyday outfielder this season and Abreu is inching towards closer status with Ryan Pressly scheduled for free agency in 2026. Garcia should return from his season-ending surgery this season and remains one of the Astros core of young pitchers they expect to build around.



As for Dubon, let's hope the arbitration process isn't too brutal for him. Tucker went into last year hoping for quite a bit more, but the arbiter chose the Astros offer. In arbitration, both sides make their offers and one is chosen. Teams are known to provide quite a lot of information about just why they should not pay a player, a byzantine process that can lead to hard feelings for both parties.



Fortunately, the team avoided that fate with everyone except Dubon.