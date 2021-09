click to enlarge Village View Apartments Tuesday morning Photo by Jennifer Lake

An early morning fire that broke out at the Veranda Village apartments, 3635 Shaver in Pasadena, sent a husband and wife to the hospital, one in critical condition.The woman was airlifted to Hermann Hospital, while her husband was transported by ambulance. The apartment complex is located at Shaver and Allen Genoa, across the street from South Houston High School.Firefighters from Pasadena and Houston responded to the blaze which started around 4:40 a.m. The Houston Fire Department in a 5:36 a.m. tweet asked drivers to avoid the area. Police went door to door evacuating residents of the complex.The fire was brought under control around 7:30 a.m.