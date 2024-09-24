NFL Announces 167 Names for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ballot

This past year was an incredibly joyful time for Houston football fans to be following the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ultimately, the process that culminated in February 2024 saw wide receiver Andre Johnson gain induction into the hallowed shrine in Canton, OH.
Thousands fo Texans fans made the pilgrimage to Ohio to see Johnson get his gold jacket and cheer on the words of thanks and praise he had for everyone that shaped him into the football demigod he became. In short, it was just really, really cool. The next time Texan fans will experience something similar will be in 2028, when J.J. Watt goes in easily on the first ballot.
Now, back to present day, the newest ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, for next summer's Class of 2025, was announced late last week, and it includes 16 first timers, the most prominent name (but far from the best player) being former New York Giant and two time Super Bowl champ Eli Manning. Here are a few thoughts on the ballot for induction next summer:
These are the most prominent first timers on the ballot
Manning is undoubtedly the biggest and most recognizable name. His candidacy will be fascinating to watch, because aside from the two Super Bowl wins over Tom Brady, Manning is the definition of an average quarterback, with a career record of 117-117. Former Carolina LB Luke Kuechley is the most individually accomplished player, with a Defensive Rookie of the Drea, Defensive Player fo the Year, and seven Pro Bolwls to his credit. Among others who should make it someday, if they don't on the first go round — Ravens G Marshal Yanda, Ravens DE Terrell Suggs, Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks S Earl Thomas, and Colts/Patriots K Adam Vinatieri.
The betting community seems to think Eli Manning is a lock to get in on the first ballot, and that's absurd
Here are the odds, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag, on each of the 16 first timers on the ballot making it in on the first attempt:
Eli Manning 1/5 83.3 percent
Terrell Suggs 1/3 75 percent
Luke Kuechly 1/1 50 percent
Adam Vinatieri 2/1 33.3 percent
Marshal Yanda 3/1 25 percent
Marshawn Lynch 8/1 11.1 percent
Joe Staley 9/1 11 percent
Darren Sproles 10/1 9.1 percent
Vernon Davis 12/1 7.7 percent
Antoine Bethea 16/1 5.9 percent
Travis Frederick 16/1 5.9 percent
Demaryius Thomas 20/1 4.8 percent
Earl Thomas 20/1 4.8 percent
Ryan Kalil 20/1 4.8 percent
Aqib Talib 25/1 3.8 percent
Delanie Walker 33/1 2.9 percent
Again, Manning is perceived to be a near lock. I don't think that's the case. Hell, Vinatieri won more Super Bowls and literally kicked the game winning field goal in two of them. Vinatieri was a three time first team All Pro. Manning never came close to first or second team All Pro. As you can see, for some odd reason, I am choosing to get on an anti-Eli soapbox. Wish me luck!
For what it's worth, here are the names on the ballot with ties to the Texans
QB Jake Delhomme (2011), QB Jeff Garcia (2011), FB Vonta Leach (2006-2010), Derrick Mason (2011), Demaryius Thomas (2018), Vince Wilfork (2015-2016) and Shane Lechler (2013-2017)
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.